Chilliwack’s Alison Fitzsimmons celebrates 25th and final year organizing Sardis Strongman

The 25th edition of Sardis Strongman is coming up in early May and Alison Fitzsimmons is feeling emotional. Alison and husband Bob Fitzsimmons created the annual event at Sardis Secondary back in 1999 and after Bob died of cancer in 2014 she kept it going. She did more than keep it going, actually, growing the student competition and adding a popular alumni event.

But now she’s cruising toward a well-earned retirement, and this year’s Sardis Strongman will be her last. The student event runs over five days (May 1-5). The alumni event takes place the evening of May 5. Right now Alison has enough to keep her from dwelling on the end of an era, but at some point she knows it’s going to hit her.

“I’ve tried not to go there too much, but it’s going to be tricky because it’s been such a big part of my life for so long,” Fitzsimmons admitted. “I don’t get overly emotional in public, so I think I’ll be OK, but it’s the connections with the people that I’m going to miss most.

“I’m going to have to figure out a way to replace that in my life when I’m not in the middle of this. But nothing lasts forever and it’s been an excellent run.”

Sardis Strongman has become part of the culture at Sardis Secondary. Students like Logan Christensen hit the weight room at the start of the school year in September and train relentlessly for eight months.

“At the start of the year there’s new kids who’ve never done it and kids who’ve been doing it for three years,” the Grade 11 student said. “They help each other and get each other excited. It’s a good way to promote physical fitness and also bring people together at the same time.”

Christensen did his first Sardis Strongman as a Grade 10 student. He would have done it in Grade 9 if not for COVID wrecking everything.

“The whole gym roars with excitement and you feel so much adrenaline while you’re doing it,” he said. “Even if you find it difficult to do in practice, the atmosphere in that gym gets you hyped up. It was nerve-wracking at first and it takes a lot of courage to do, but it’s not about winning or losing. It’s great if you do win, but even if you get ninth or 10th, it doesn’t matter because you improved yourself, and you’re going to do it again next year and improve some more.

“You’re really putting yourself out there doing this in front of the whole school, but pushing through the nerves and doing something outside of your comfort zone, that’s something that will stick with me my entire life.”

Fitzsimmons said there are always kids who regret not doing Sardis Strongman, but she’s never met a kid who regretted doing it.

When Christensen first showed up at Sardis, he could bench around 55 pounds, which is the weight of the bar with nothing on it. He kept a notebook from those early days and when he looked at it recently he was shocked.

“I was like, ‘Holy cow. I’ve more than doubled all my weights.’ It’s crazy and you don’t realize it until you look back on it. The self improvement has been a big thing for me, and realizing it’s OK if you fail at something as long as you try again and don’t give up.”

Numbers for this year’s event are strong. On the boys side, Sardis Strongman includes six weight classes, ranging from flyweight to heavyweight, and Fitzsimmons tries to average 10 entries per weight class.

“So we’re in the 50s right now and I’d like to be around 60,” she said. “We have 17 on the female side with two full weight classes.”

Fitzsimmons created an Sardis Strongman alumni event in 2014 in Bob’s memory. It serves as a scholarship fundraiser, providing $750 each for two students heading off to post-secondary schooling. So far, Fitzsimmons has around 40 participants and she’d like around 50.

“The more people we get into the gym for the alumni event, the more money we raise,” she said. “Every year we get a new set of alumni that gives us more people to pull from, but I’m always trying to target the older alumni because the originals are pretty interesting.”

The continued existence of Sardis Strongman isn’t guaranteed once Fitzsimmons leaves, but she hopes someone carries on with it because it brings so much to the school.

“I think Bob probably wouldn’t have even dreamed about the legacy Sardis Strongman has created over the last 25 years and I think he’d be super proud,” she said. “He’d be proud of all the kids who’ve come through, the kids he knew and the ones he didn’t. That’s what got him fired up, the strength training and the weight room, and I think he’d be overwhelmed.

“It’s been a lot of work, but every minute of it has been worth it.

Fitzsimmons would definitely like to add more alumni for this year’s event.

For more info, check https://www.facebook.com/sardisstrongman, email alison_fitzsimmons@sd33.bc.ca or phone 604-819-7782.

