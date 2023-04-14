Chilliwack’s AJ Van Winkle earns invite to Bridgestone Canadian Superbike Championship

The five-part race series takes place between May and September 2023 in Ontario and Nova Scotia

Chilliwack’s AJ Van Winkle was on a track in Florida recently, testing out tires with the help of Bridgestone engineers. (submitted photo)

Less than two years after being the youngest person to receive a racing license from the Westwood Motorcycle Racing Club, Chilliwack’s Andrew (AJ) Van Winkle, now 15, has been given another honour. The teenager will race in the newly-established pro twins class of the Bridgestone Canadian Superbike Championship.

The five-part race series takes place between May and September 2023, with four races in Ontario and one in Nova Scotia. It will be televised on TSN.

As an invited rider, Van Winkle is being provided with a Suzuki 650 twin for the series. It’s similar to the one he’s been riding for a couple of years, only with more power. This will be his first time racing in a professional class, against professional riders.

“I’m really looking forward to participating in this new series,” Van Winkle said. “If I want to get better, I need to keep pushing myself and race against better racers. This will be my chance to do that.”

Van Winkle was recently invited to Florida by Bridgestone for a tire test run in March. Van Winkle worked with Bridgestone engineers to make sure he was getting the best performance from the tires.

“It was a pretty awesome opportunity,” he said. “Having the experts on the track, checking out the tires and making tweaks to improve my ride was a really cool experience.”

Spending spring break in Florida was memorable in many ways.

“It’s not every day you see an “Alligator Crossing” sign as you enter a race track,” Van Winkle laughed.

The Bridgestone Canadian Superbike Championship is an amazing but expensive opportunity for the youth. Van Winkle and his team are holding a fundraiser dinner Apr. 26 at Town Hall in Chilliwack. It’s open to all ages. Anyone wanting a ticket, or to support the young racer can connect with him online at www.facebook.com/fdracing45 or at flyingdracing45@gmail.com.

