The 2023 Canada Winter Games will take place Feb. 18 to Mar. 5 in Prince Edward Island.

Chilliwackians named to Team B.C. staff for Canada Winter Games

Carl Nienhuis and Alana See will accompany athletes to the multi-sport competition in PEI

Chilliwack will have two people helping to guide Team B.C. athletes at the 2023 Canada Winter Games.

Carl Nienhuis returns to his familiar role as the lead Mental Performance Consultant while Alana See is one of 11 people with the title of Sport Mission Staff. According to the Team B.C. website, volunteers are selected from experts in the sport, recreation, health services, and communications sectors to provide support to provincial sport organizations, athletes, coaches, and managers leading up to and during the Canada Games.

“Mission Staff provide support in the areas of operations, special events planning, sport management, and communications. The Mission Staff team works to minimize distractions to ensures that athletes, coaches, and managers can optimize their performances and enhance their overall experience at the Games.”

More than 3,600 participants are expected.

For more information, visit 2023canadagames.ca

