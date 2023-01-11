Chilliwack’s Anthony Toth closing in on the finish line during the Ironman World Championship race in Kona, Hawaii. (submitted photo)

Chilliwack’s Anthony Toth closing in on the finish line during the Ironman World Championship race in Kona, Hawaii. (submitted photo)

Chilliwack triathletes find success on national and international stage

Members of the Fit Club enjoyed a solid 2022 and look forward to even better things in 2023

Chilliwack triathletes from Fit Club are enjoying a return to normal, with the opportunity to participate in major events.

A handful of locals competed on the world stage this year. The club sent athletes to full-distance Ironman World Championship in Utah (representing 2021) and Hawaii (2022) along with the half-distance Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Utah. The club placed first overall at the Calgary Ironman 70.3 and had a seventh place club ranking at the Victoria Ironman 70.

“This year, not only did Fit Club have a high level of success on an international level at the world champion events and other races in Mexico, California and Arizona, but also at the national level,” said coach Anthony Toth, who represented the club at the Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii.

With the book closed on 2022, they are ranked 19th nationally and fifth in their division. Toth said that’s particularly notable when you’re a small city competing against the likes of Calgary, Victoria and Vancouver, as well as corporate-sponsored teams.

It motivates and pushes the local athletes.

“In races that last 4-17 hours, it’s easy to slow down or drop out on a bad day,” he said. “Supporting the club and grabbing some extra points can be a tremendous incentive, providing the focus to think beyond your own performance or overcome the discomfort in order to keep going.”

The ultimate success for the club occurred in September when the Cultus Lake Triathlon returned after a two-year COVID-caused hiatus.

“Home cooking always tastes best and we had terrific results there, winning both the men’s overall standard and sprint distances and then a dozen members finishing on the podium of their respective age group,” Toth noted. “To have your peers cheering you on and pushing to beat you at the same time is as good as sport gets.”

Toth said the club model provides an opportunity for group success in an individual sport.

“We compete with each other to get better and yet, support and encourage each other to push ourselves to new milestones,” he observed. “While triathletes are certainly self-motivated, the club structure provides a common goal and support structure that is the bedrock of success. Proper guidance, training environment, group support, social and competitive growth has been the focus.

“Doing a 4 kilometre swim, 180 km bike or 42 km run on your own can be a lonely journey. To have others share your journey and go through the same experience and carry the same load or more can take you to places you never knew possible.”

For more info on Fit Club and endurance training contact, visit anthonytoth.ca.

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

chilliwackOutdoors and Recreation

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Naomi Osaka says she’s pregnant, plans tennis return in 2024

Just Posted

City council voted in favour of the 2023 budget with a 4.48 tax rate increase on Jan. 10, 2023. (City of Chilliwack)
Chilliwack council approves inflation-impacted budget for 2023 with 4.48% tax rate increase

Members of staff place the copies of the new book by Prince Harry called “Spare” at a book store in London, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Prince Harry’s memoir went on sale in bookstores on Tuesday, providing a varied portrait of the Duke of Sussex and the royal family. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
No ‘Spare’ copies lying around Fraser Valley Regional Library branches as demand soars

Karena Conrad from Metric Civil, Brad Driscoll principal of FG Leary Fine Arts Elementary, and Justin Mallard from Murray Honda with ‘We Got Your Back’ supplies for kids in need. (We Got Your Back)
VIDEO: Newly minted partnership built on ‘common passion’ to help Chilliwack kids in need

Sumas Prairie as seen from Highway 1 on Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/Black Press Media)
Sumas Prairie flood lawsuit continues to move toward class action