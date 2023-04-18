Chilliwack skaters lead Fraser Valley Rush into Esso Cup

The Fraser Valley Rush are heading back to the Esso Cup, with a pair of Chilliwack skaters leading the way.

Aynsley D’Ottavio and Hannah Dods both scored goals in a 3-0 win over the Red Deer Sutter Fund Chiefs on Apr. 7, sending their team on to the U18 female national hockey club championship. They’ll join the host Prince Albert (Saskatchewan) Bears, Stoney Creek Sabres, Northern Selects, Étoiles de Laurentides-Lanaudière and Regina Rebels at the tournament which begins April 23.

It’s the second year in a row (and fourth time overall) that the Rush appear at the Esso Cup. They finished second last year, falling 4-1 to Durham West in the gold medal match.

”Last year was an amazing experience, but the difference between this year and last year is that last year we weren’t fully expecting to make it that far in the season, let alone finish second in the country,” D’Ottavio said. “This year we know we are capable and we’re excited to see how far we can go. Believing in ourselves is what is really going to put us in a good spot. We are working super hard in preparation for the long week ahead of us and can’t wait for game one.”

The Rush dominated the BC Elite Hockey League this season, posting a 30-2 record across 32 regular season games. D’Ottavio was second in league scoring with 15 goals and 54 points in 28 games, astounding totals for a defender. Dods, a forward, enjoyed a breakout season, producing 14 goals and 33 points in 32 games to finish sixth in league scoring.

The Rush made easy work of the Greater Vancouver Comets in the first round of the playoffs, sweeping the best-of-three series with 7-0 and 4-0 wins. In the best-of-three league championship series, they beat the Thompson-Okanagan Lakers 5-1 and 5-0.

D’Ottavio produced three goals and eight points in the BCEHL playoffs while Dods collected one goal.

After dispatching the Lakers, the Rush moved on to face Red Deer in a Pacific regional playoff, sweeping another best-of-three series with 3-0 and 5-2 wins.

Dods said the team is focused and they have a positive attitude heading into nationals. Most important, they are ready to have some fun.

“We typically can’t play as well as we want to if we aren’t having fun,” she said. “We’ve also learned we all need to push ourselves and our teammates to compete and find that chemistry we know so well. We have been taking the road to the Esso Cup one game at a time, to one shift at a time, to one second at a time and not getting too far ahead of ourselves. We are always there for each other and will continue to be heading into this journey.”

For more on the 2023 Esso Cup, visit https://www.hockeycanada.ca/en-ca/national-championships/women/u18-club/2023

