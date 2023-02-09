Chilliwack's Aynsley D'Ottavio is going to Prince Edward Island for the 2023 Canada Winter Games. (Submitted photo)

Chilliwack sending five athletes to Canada Winter Games

Aynsley D’Ottavio will lead Team BC into the female hockey tournament in Prince Edward Island

Chilliwack will have four athletes competing at the 2023 Canada Winter Games in Prince Edward Island. The multi-sport event runs Feb 18 to Mar 5, and Aynsley D’Ottavio will make the trip to play hockey with Team B.C.

The Rosedale product made the U18 roster following an evaluation camp in Whistler in December. D’Ottavio is putting up video-game numbers for the Fraser Valley Rush in the BC Elite Hockey League this season. She’s collected 14 goals and 51 points in just 26 games to sit eighth in BCEHL scoring. No other pure defenceman is close.

Chilliwack’s Ben Hagkull and Keaton MacEachern are representing the province in wheelchair basketball. Hagkull is fresh off a Toronto training camp experience with the Canadian national team that included exhibition action against Japan. He got his first career start with the national squad and went five-for-five for 10 points in just over one half of play.

MacEachern hasn’t reached the same heights as Hagkull, yet, but he’s tracking well.

“Keaton is a 17 year old who has been training with us for a decade,” said Brad Hagkull from Chilliwack Cheetahs Junior Wheelchair Basketball. “If you’re looking for another feel good story, this kid is it. Awesome attitude and super supportive family.”

Joshua Martini will compete in gymnastics and Chilliwack is also sending Brad Bowen as a hockey coach and Carl Nienhuis in a mission staff role.

Visit 2023canadagames.ca for more info.

RELATED: Chilliwack’s Ben Hagkull in Thailand for U23 Men’s Wheelchair Basketball Championship

RELATED: Chilliwack’s Aynsley D’Ottavio wins BC Hockey award

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

basketballchilliwackgymnasticshockey

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Five members of Fraser Valley Water Polo club named to national teams
Next story
Abbotsford’s Yale Hockey Academy now operating independently of school district

Just Posted

Emergency personnel tend to a victim in the back of an ambulance following a shooting on Victor Street in Chilliwack on Feb. 26, 2019. The female in her 40s shot was pronounced dead on March 1. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)
Sentencing hearing begins for man who killed partner with shotgun in downtown Chilliwack

The Yale Hockey Academy is now operating independently from the Abbotsford School District.
Abbotsford’s Yale Hockey Academy now operating independently of school district

Chilliwack's Aynsley D'Ottavio is going to Prince Edward Island for the 2023 Canada Winter Games. (Submitted photo)
Chilliwack sending five athletes to Canada Winter Games

Fishing boats lined up at the Island 22 boat launch near Chilliwack during a bar fishing demonstration in which some anglers were subsequently charged for ‘fishing for salmon during a closed time’ on Sept. 9, 2020. Five anglers were ticketed and charged, but the charges were dropped in December 2022. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Charges against B.C. anglers who took part in Fraser River demonstration fishery dropped

Pop-up banner image