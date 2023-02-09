Chilliwack sending five athletes to Canada Winter Games

Chilliwack will have four athletes competing at the 2023 Canada Winter Games in Prince Edward Island. The multi-sport event runs Feb 18 to Mar 5, and Aynsley D’Ottavio will make the trip to play hockey with Team B.C.

The Rosedale product made the U18 roster following an evaluation camp in Whistler in December. D’Ottavio is putting up video-game numbers for the Fraser Valley Rush in the BC Elite Hockey League this season. She’s collected 14 goals and 51 points in just 26 games to sit eighth in BCEHL scoring. No other pure defenceman is close.

Chilliwack’s Ben Hagkull and Keaton MacEachern are representing the province in wheelchair basketball. Hagkull is fresh off a Toronto training camp experience with the Canadian national team that included exhibition action against Japan. He got his first career start with the national squad and went five-for-five for 10 points in just over one half of play.

MacEachern hasn’t reached the same heights as Hagkull, yet, but he’s tracking well.

“Keaton is a 17 year old who has been training with us for a decade,” said Brad Hagkull from Chilliwack Cheetahs Junior Wheelchair Basketball. “If you’re looking for another feel good story, this kid is it. Awesome attitude and super supportive family.”

Joshua Martini will compete in gymnastics and Chilliwack is also sending Brad Bowen as a hockey coach and Carl Nienhuis in a mission staff role.

Visit 2023canadagames.ca for more info.

