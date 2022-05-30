Chilliwack Minor Hockey wins major PCAHA award

Chilliwack Minor Hockey Association has won the Fred Page Memorial Trophy.

The award is given by the Pacific Coast Amateur Hockey Association (PCAHA) and recognizes an association “adjudged to have made an outstanding contribution to its community by providing a sound minor hockey program.”

CMHA received the award virtually at the PCAHA’s AGM, which was held May 29 on Zoom.

According to a PCAHA writeup, CMHA was recognized for overcoming obstacles in 2021-22, flooding being the biggest.

“Whether it was to ‘host’ families who were displaced, attend sand-bagging centers, evacuate animals, or drop off essential items, this community rallied together. As flood waters rose, this community became cut off from others. Realizing the uncertainty that players were feeling, the team managers, coaches, divisional directors and ice allocator worked very hard to make a schedule, and the arenas in Chilliwack re-opened. Soon after this, the teams were able to travel and catch up on all the missed games. However, this was short-lived and the city was hit with more extreme weather. Families once again rallied to ensure everyone was safe and had what they needed. The executive was able to find more ice times so that the association was able to finish out their season. During these challenging months, the executive exhibited leadership and compassion to their members by communicating with the City, PCAHA and their membership.”

RELATED: Partnership with Cheam Source for Sports highlights offseason for Chilliwack Minor Hockey

RELATED: Chilliwack Minor Hockey Association launches Ice Breaker female hockey tournament

A good night for CMHA continued as two members were recognized for service.

Cindy Rhodes won the Golden Puck award, given to “individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to amateur hockey in the Lower Mainland for a period of at least 10 years.”

Rhodes, who first volunteered with CMHA in 2004, has worn many hats. At various times she has served as a scorekeeper, team manager, tournament coordinator, divisional director, ice coordinator, Hockey Day coordinator, safety person and U15 league manager.

“Her association has named their ‘Volunteer of the Year’ award after her,” a PCAHA writeup noted. “She has run their memorial tournament as the chairperson, as well as chaired the committee for their association when they hosted the U21 provincials in 2019. She assists yearly with the FVE “C” Scholarship team. She has been the director for the U18 and U21 division, the director for the U15 division and the league manager for the U15 division.”

Bev Harms won the Meritorious Service Award, given to someone who is “adjudged to have made an outstanding contribution to amateur hockey in the Lower Mainland for a period of at least five years.”

Like Rhodes, Harms fills a lot of roles for CMHA, serving as team manager for several teams while also functioning as a U15, U18 and U21 coordinator and tournament organizer.

“She is a friendly face at the arena,” a PCAHA writeup noted. “She has been an integral part of her association. She has been present at almost every game for her division. She has volunteered for multiple jobs, such as COVID checks, scorekeeping and fan control. She is the go-to person for her association. Not only mentoring, but assisting new managers with HiSports, association rules and PCAHA rules and policies.”

PCAHA credited Harms and Rhodes for being advocates of the U21 program, suggesting that without those two women it might not exist.