Chilliwack Minor Hockey Association hosts free female hockey camp

The female hockey program has been thriving in recent years and CMHA wants to grow it further

Chilliwack Minor Hockey Association is holding a Female Hockey Learn to Play camp over spring. The three-day camp runs March 27-29 from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Sardis Sports Complex (5725 Tyson Road). The camp is being led by Beaudie’s House of Hockey, designed for girls who have not had the chance to play organized hockey before. According to a CMHA news release, “While skating experience is recommended it is not required. This camp offers a perfect opportunity for young girls to explore the exciting sport of hockey in a safe and supportive environment.

“It is an excellent way for girls to develop their confidence, improve their coordination, and have fun. Hockey is a fantastic team sport that teaches valuable life skills such as teamwork, discipline, and dedication.”

Equipment will be provided if needed.

Last year 30 girls signed up for the camp and 12 went on to register with CMHA, which holds similar camps in the summer.

RELATED: Female hockey revival underway in Chilliwack Minor Hockey

RELATED: Two young Chilliwack female hockey teams bring home championship banners

“Growing female hockey is a goal of Chilliwack Minor Hockey which is why we hold events like this at no cost to the participants,” said CMHA’s director of female hockey, Brandon Fentie. ” Even the equipment is provided, and the growth that we have seen in recent years is a testament to the board’s commitment to this cause.”

Fentie said 2022-23 has been an excellent year for the program. Between female and c0-ed, more than 100 girls registered to play. The last two seasons CMHA has iced U11, U13 and U15 teams. This season the U13 and U15 teams won the regular season banner, and the U11 and U15 Warriors both won their playoff banners and a gold medal in their final tournament of the season. The U13 Warriors were one goal away from winning their playoff banner as well, losing the championship game in a shootout.

Fentie wants to build on that momentum and believes CMHA may add U18, U7 and U9 teams this fall.

“During the COVID season we only had two female teams so we have seen significant growth the past few years,” Fentie said. “We also hold off-ice events for female hockey players every season. Just last week our 2022-23 event was going to the Vancouver Canucks female empowerment night to celebrate International Women’s Day. We took a bus from Chilliwack, were treated to a pizza party, attended a pre-game Q and A with Canucks’ Assistant GMs Cammi Granato and Emilie Castonguay, and stayed to watch the hockey game.”

For more info on female hockey in Chilliwack or registering for the spring break camp, email Fentie at femaledirector@chilliwackminorhockey.com.

@ProgressSports

eric.welsh@theprogress.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

chilliwackhockey