Chilliwack Julia Tuchscherer scores 24 for UFV in basketball playoff loss

The Cascades are done for the season, falling to the Alberta Pandas in a Canada West quarter-final

Despite the best efforts of Chilliwack’s Julia Tuchscherer, the University of the Fraser Valley women’s basketball team is out of the playoffs.

Tuchscherer had a game high 24 points Saturday (Feb. 18), nearly half of UFV’s offensive output in a 73-54 road loss to the Alberta Pandas in a Canada West quarter-final. She added 12 rebounds.

The graduate of G.W. Graham Secondary had her second-highest point total of the season. It’s the third time she topped the 20 point mark. She collected 35 in a late November road win at UBC-Okanagan and had 21 in a late January road win over the Winnipeg Wesmen.

Across 22 regular season and playoff games, the teenager averaged 12.9 points to rank 21st in the Canada West conference. The second-year forward was fifth in rebounding with 7.5 per match, 12th in assists with 3.5 per game and second in blocks with two per game.

Her team went 15-7 this season, qualifying for the playoffs with a 77-70 win over the University of Northern B.C. Timberwolves in a play-in game.

basketballUFV Cascades