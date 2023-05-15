Golfers have the opportunity to compete in an RBC PGA Scramble qualifier coming up May 29 at the Chilliwack Golf Club. (file photo)

Chilliwack hosting RBC PGA Scramble golf qualifier

The Chilliwack Golf Club is hosting a local qualifier for the RBC PGA Scramble.

Now in its eighth year, the RBC PGA Scramble is the largest grassroots amateur golf program in Canada taking place at over 150 locations. Golfers ages 19 and up with a Golf Canada handicap are invited to register as a team of four for the local event on May 29.

Winners of local qualifiers are invited to participate in one of twelve regional finals later this summer. The Chilliwack qualifier will send the team with the lowest net score and the team with the lowest gross score on to the BC West Regional Final, happening Aug. 31 at the Big Sky Golf Club in Pemberton.

One team from the BC West Regional Final will earn a spot to a national final, and there will be two guaranteed spots at the national final for all-female teams. Nationals will be held Oct. 8-10 at the prestigious Cabot Cape Breton golf resort at Inverness, NS..

More than 10,000 golfers participate in the RBC PGA Scramble from coast-to-coast. Registration for the Chilliwack event closes May 22 and golfers can sign up online at https://rbcpgascramble.com/local-qualifiers/.

eric.welsh@theprogress.com
