The Cascades Scholarship Golf Tournament takes place June 23 at the Chilliwack Golf Club. (ADOBE STOCK IMAGE)

Chilliwack Golf Club hosting UFV Cascades golf tournament

Money raised at the event goes toward scholarships for student athletes

Chilliwack Golf Club is hosting the second annual Cascades Scholarship Golf Tournament June 23.

The event is a fundraiser for UFV sports teams, with 100 per cent of net proceeds going towards student-athlete scholarships.

Last year’s inaugural event brought in $28,500 which works out to roughly eight full-tuition scholarships.

“Last year’s golf tournament was an incredible opportunity for us to engage with our alumni base and the wider Fraser Valley community, and the outpouring of support we experienced gave us a great deal of momentum that carried into the 2021-22 season,” said Steve Tuckwood, UFV’s director of athletics and campus recreation. “The funds raised made a tangible difference in the lives of our student-athletes, and we are so thankful for the generosity of our sponsors and participants.”

This year’s tournament will feature a 1 p.m. shotgun start, with long-drive, putting, and closest-to-the-pin contests running throughout the afternoon.

Golf will be followed by a catered dinner and silent auction.

Single tickets are $250. The ticket price covers green fees, use of a power cart, prizes, dinner, and all on-course activities.

For more info, contact Grant Ammann (grant.ammann@ufv.ca) or Steve Tuckwood (steve.tuckwood@ufv.ca).

