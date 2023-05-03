Chilliwack Golf Club hosting open house

The club throws open its doors Saturday (May 6) for a family-friendly event between 10 am and 2 pm

Chilliwack Golf Club welcomes the public to its first-ever Community Open House, taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Billed as a family-focused event, the open house will include a free putting contest, dunk tank, bouncy castle, craft station and more. Barbecued burgers and hot dogs will be available with a donation to Starfish Pack Chilliwack.

Starfish Pack Chilliwack is a program that sends children in need home for the weekend with food-filled backpacks during the school year. According to Chilliwack Golf Club, contributions can be made made by cash/debit/credit cards.

“The open house will (also) provide an opportunity to feature the Atlas Golf Academy, Canex Pavilion, our latest course enhancements, and our stunning grounds,” a Chilliwack Golf Club newsletter read.

The Chilliwack Golf Club is located at 41894 Yale Road West. For more info, phone 604-823-4544 or email generalmanager@chilliwackgolf.com.

@ProgressSports

eric.welsh@theprogress.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

chilliwackGolf