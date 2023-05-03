(Stock photo)

Chilliwack Golf Club hosting open house

The club throws open its doors Saturday (May 6) for a family-friendly event between 10 am and 2 pm

Chilliwack Golf Club welcomes the public to its first-ever Community Open House, taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Billed as a family-focused event, the open house will include a free putting contest, dunk tank, bouncy castle, craft station and more. Barbecued burgers and hot dogs will be available with a donation to Starfish Pack Chilliwack.

Starfish Pack Chilliwack is a program that sends children in need home for the weekend with food-filled backpacks during the school year. According to Chilliwack Golf Club, contributions can be made made by cash/debit/credit cards.

“The open house will (also) provide an opportunity to feature the Atlas Golf Academy, Canex Pavilion, our latest course enhancements, and our stunning grounds,” a Chilliwack Golf Club newsletter read.

The Chilliwack Golf Club is located at 41894 Yale Road West. For more info, phone 604-823-4544 or email generalmanager@chilliwackgolf.com.

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

chilliwackGolf

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
P.K. Subban launches show showcasing diverse world of hockey
Next story
VIDEO: Vancouver FC prepares for first home game in Langley on Sunday

Just Posted

The province is providing more than $520,000 to Kinghaven Peardonville House Society to deliver skills and certification courses in its general construction training program, The Purpose Project. (File photo)
Trauma counselling lines up with construction skills training for men in Abbotsford

Stock photo from Unsplash
Chilliwack Golf Club hosting open house

BCHL
BCHL faces complications with divorce from Hockey Canada

City of Chilliwack adopts Alertable for community emergency notifications. (City of Surrey photo)
Chilliwack council adopts new public alerting policy with app used in 2021 floods