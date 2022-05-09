Chilliwack FC has hired Troye Flannery as its new technical director. (Chilliwack FC graphic)

Chilliwack FC hires Troye Flannery as new technical director

Flannery brings a wealth of experience, most recently at the University of Calgary

Chilliwack FC has hired a new technical director, bringing Troye Flannery into the fold.

The youth soccer club made the move Monday (May 9), bringing in a man with significant experience in the university soccer ranks. Flannery joins Chilliwack FC fresh off a nine-season run as head coach of the University of Calgary’s women’s program.

Flannery was the 2018 Canada West and U-Sports Coach of the Year, and he also helped bring two pro women’s teams — Calgary Foothills FC and St. Albert Impact FC — to United Womens Soccer, a 44-team circuit with only those two Canadian entries.

In 2018, Flannery was awarded the Calgary Women’s Soccer Association President’s Award for his contributions to the long-term development of women’s soccer in the city, and he’s also earned accolades for contributions at the youth soccer level.

In 2021, he was awarded the Alberta Soccer Association Bert Goldberger Technical Award for his work with St. Albert Soccer Association. The award recognizes individuals who provide technical leadership that enhances the reputation of soccer in the province and inspires others to improve the game of soccer from a regional, provincial, national, or international perspective.

“As our club continues to follow our strategic plan and pursue our National Youth Club designation, we are confident in Troye’s ability to lead and inspire our coaches and young athletes, and help us realize our club’s greatest potential,” said Richard Tagle, who has recently taken over for Andrea Laycock as chairperson of Chilliwack FC.

Flannery’s new role is a homecoming for a man who grew up in the Fraser Valley, attended university, played and coached soccer in the area, and has lived in Chilliwack previously.

“I am super grateful for the opportunity to return home and particularly excited to get to work with the Chilliwack FC membership in the spirit of collaboration to facilitate a best-in-class soccer experience for everyone,” Flannery said.

