Chilliwack Coliseum chosen to host B.C. Hockey provincial camps

The province’s top U16 males and U18 females will hit the ice in July, vying for Team BC roster spots

The Chilliwack Coliseum will be the venue for two B.C. Hockey evaluation camps this summer.

B.C. Hockey’s Program of Excellence (POE) Female U18 camp takes place July 20-23, with top athletes looking for an opportunity to represent B.C. in tournament play. The Male U16 follows from July 24-27.

“We are honoured and thrilled to be able to host these elite camps here at the Coliseum. We are so excited to once again be able to showcase our community, ” said Barry Douglas, vice-president of business operations at the Coliseum. “Chilliwack has always stepped up and been incredible hosts every time we have been fortunate enough to hold these different events.”

Both camps will see invitees split into four teams. They will participate in a variety of on-and-off-ice sessions including intra-squad games and practices.

“We are very excited to bring our POE provincial camps to the Chilliwack Coliseum this summer,” said Fred Zweep, the commissioner of B.C. Hockey’s POE. “We look forward to our time in Chilliwack. We believe both the city and venue will be outstanding as we continue the evaluation process for creating our 2023 Team B.C. rosters.”

The camps will be open to the public, with a full schedule released closer to the event.

Notable POE alumni include Mathew Barzal, Duncan Keith, Sarah Potomak, Morgan Rielly, Shea Theodore, and Micah Zandee-Hart.

