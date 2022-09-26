Chilliwack Chiefs

Chilliwack Chiefs top Langley in BCHL season opener

The Chiefs hit the road and ground out a 3-2 win over their Coastal conference rivals

The Chilliwack Chiefs are a very young group that is expected to hit some bumps as they adjust to the BCHL game.

But for one night, they looked pretty good.

It’s hard going on the road and out-shooting an opponent 39-23, but that’s what the Chiefs did to Langley in the season opener for both teams Friday night (Sept. 23). Part of that was in imbalance in power play chances (six for Chilliwack, two for Langley), but teams that move their legs draw more penalties.

Chilliwack turned one of those power plays into an Abram Wiebe goal to open the scoring early in period two. The Chiefs got even-strength tallies from Brady Milburn and Sasha Telguine, the latter standing up as the game winner.

AJ Lacroix, Bryan Jones, Brian Morse and Mason Kesselring each had assists.

Cole Savage got the start in the Chilliwack net, stopping 21 pucks to out-duel Langley stopper Ajeet Gundarah.

The Chiefs remain on the road for a Friday nighter (Sept. 30) in Surrey against the 1-0 Eagles, who opened their season with a 5-4 shootout win over Wenatchee at the South Surrey Centre.

Games against the Eagles, Rivermen and Coquitlam Express carry a little more weight this season, with those three teams and the Chiefs competing for the brand-new Mainland Cup.

RELATED: Chilliwack Chief AJ Lacroix commits to Michigan State

RELATED: Mainland Cup adds regular season intrigue for Chilliwack Chiefs

