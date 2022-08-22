Chilliwack Chiefs

Chilliwack Chiefs

Chilliwack Chiefs to play preseason game in Hope

The Chiefs and Merritt Centennials will face off at the Hope and District Recreation Centre

The Chilliwack Chiefs will start the 2022-23 BCHL preseason schedule with a ‘home’ game in Hope.

The junior A club will face the Merritt Centennials Sept. 7 at the Hope and District Recreation Centre, with a 6 p.m. start.

Less than 500 tickets are available for the game, with Chiefs season ticket holders getting first crack at it. They have until Wednesday (Aug. 24) at 4 p.m.

Tickets will be available to the general public Thursday (Aug. 25) at 10 a.m.

Tickets cost $8 and are available at the Chiefs Chilliwack Coliseum office or by calling 604-392-4433.

