Chilliwack Chiefs to play preseason game in Hope

The Chiefs and Merritt Centennials will face off at the Hope and District Recreation Centre

The Chilliwack Chiefs will start the 2022-23 BCHL preseason schedule with a ‘home’ game in Hope.

The junior A club will face the Merritt Centennials Sept. 7 at the Hope and District Recreation Centre, with a 6 p.m. start.

Less than 500 tickets are available for the game, with Chiefs season ticket holders getting first crack at it. They have until Wednesday (Aug. 24) at 4 p.m.

Tickets will be available to the general public Thursday (Aug. 25) at 10 a.m.

Tickets cost $8 and are available at the Chiefs Chilliwack Coliseum office or by calling 604-392-4433.

