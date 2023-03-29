The Chilliwack Chiefs kick off the first round of the BCHL playoffs at the Poirier Sports & Leisure Complex against the Coquitlam Express on March 31, 2023. (Submitted by Chilliwack Chiefs)

Chilliwack Chiefs take on Coquitlam Express in BCHL playoff rematch from last year’s first round

First 2 games in Coquitlam Friday and Saturday with teams back in the ‘Wack Tuesday and Wednesday

The Shaw BCHL playoffs are set to go and once again this year the Chilliwack Chiefs face off against the Coquitlam Express.

The chase for the Fred Page Cup finally begins with Chilliwack up against the team’s Mainland Cup rivals in a rematch from last year’s first round series.

Finishing the season in fifth in the Coastal Division, the Chiefs head to fourth-place Coquitlam for game one in round one on Friday.

That’s a lot different from the 2021-22 season when the Chiefs finished second in the division and Coquitlam was in seventh.

The Chiefs finished the 2022-23 regular season with 28 wins, 22 losses, one overtime loss and three shoutout losses.

Chiefs first-round schedule:

Game 1 – Friday, March 31, Poirier Sports & Leisure Complex – 7 p.m. puck drop.

Game 2 – Saturday, April 1, Poirier Sports & Leisure Complex – 7 p.m. puck drop.

Game 3 – Tuesday, April 4, Chilliwack Coliseum – 7 p.m. puck drop.

Game 4 – Wednesday, April 5, Chilliwack Coliseum – 7 p.m. puck drop.

Game 5 – Friday, April 7, Poirier Sports & Leisure Complex – 7 p.m. puck drop*

Game 6 – Saturday, April 8, Chilliwack Coliseum – 6 p.m. puck drop*

Game 7 – Monday, April 10, Poirier Sports & Leisure Complex – 7 p.m. puck drop*

*IF NECESSARY

Tickets to round one home games can be purchased here.

chilliwack Chilliwack Chiefs Junior Sports Sports

Just Posted

