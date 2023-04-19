Chilliwack Chiefs take 3-0 series lead on Nanaimo Clippers

While Chilliwack’s top scorers have been quiet, depth players are stepping up with scoring support

Beating the Coquitlam Express in round one of the BCHL playoffs? That’s one thing. Putting a serious scare into the top seed in the Coastal conference, that’s something else altogether. But after taking the first three games in a best-of-seven series against Nanaimo, Chilliwack is one win away from knocking off the favoured Clippers.

(Game four was played Wednesday night, after Progress press deadlines)

Chilliwack goalie Lucas Szyszka has a lot to do with it. With Austin McNicholas sidelined for the first two games of the series, the Illinois product stepped up with two excellent performances. He stopped 34 of 35 shots in a 2-1 game-one win, and turned aside 29 of 32 as his Chiefs won game two by a 4-3 count.

Even with McNicholas back in the lineup Tuesday (April 18), Chiefs hockey boss Brian Maloney stuck with Szyszka, who rewarded the coach’s faith by stopping 19 of 21 shots in a 5-2 triumph. Taken together, he’s got a 2.00 goals-against average and 93.1 save percentage, solid stuff for a guy who hadn’t played since March 24.

“Szyszka has come in and has played extremely well,” Maloney said. “He stole the game for us in game one.”

Chilliwack’s offence has shown surprising depth. The team’s top four regular season scorers — Abram Wiebe, AJ Lacroix, Mason Kesselring and Mateo Mrsic — have yet to score in this series. That’d normally be a very bad thing, but 10 different support players have lit the lamp.

“We started off the playoffs pretty thin with players suspended and injured, but we’ve started to get bodies back and the depth has really show,” Maloney said. “And we’re getting some scoring from our backend, which wasn’t the case during the regular season outside of Wiebe for the most part.”

Lucas Sorace and Dylan Kinch had the game-one goals as the Chiefs put 21 shots on Nanaimo netminder Aidan Campbell. Hunter McInnes, Brady Milburn, Dalton MacGillivray and Nico Grabas had the game two goals.

In game three Chilliwack got goals from Kinch, Brian Morse, Michael La Starza, Duncan Ramsay and Oliver Beaulieu as they out-shot Nanaimo 32-21. Ramsay and Beaulieu scored their first of the playoffs.

Of the 20 non-goaltenders on the Chiefs roster, only Sasha Teleguine, Ben Feenan and Bryan Jones don’t have a postseason goal and only Feenan and Jones don’t have a point.

“Right now it’s an all-round effort from everyone which you’re seeing with the results,” Maloney said.

If the Chiefs didn’t finish off the series Wednesday, it returns to Nanaimo for game five tonight (Friday). Game six, if necessary, is back in Chilliwack Sunday with a 5 p.m. start at the Chilliwack Coliseum. Game seven, if necessary, would be in Nanaimo on Tuesday.

