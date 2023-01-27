Chilliwack Chiefs shut out by Langley Rivermen

The Chiefs were goalied, thwarted by a strong performance from Langley netminder Ajeet Gundarah

Playing their first game post All-Star break, the Chilliwack Chiefs outplayed and outshot the Langley Rivermen, and lost. Langley goaltender Ajeet Gundarah stopped 30 pucks, leading his team to a 2-0 win at the George Preston Arena.

Gundarah and Chilliwack counterpart Austin McNicholas had the game scoreless through 40 minutes. Langley’s Joseph Messina collected the game winning goal on a power play, 12:49 into the final frame. Tyler Chan added an empty netter with 13 seconds remaining.

McNicholas stopped 18 of 19 shots. The goalie appears to be finding his footing in the BCHL, posting three save percentages over 94.4 over his last five starts. His overall stats (3.18 goals-against average and 89.2 SP) are still not great, but everything seems to be trending in a good direction for the New Yorker.

The Chiefs (18-16-0-1) are home for two games this weekend at the Chilliwack Coliseum.

They welcome the Surrey Eagles (22-8-2-1) for a Friday nighter with a 6 p.m. start and face the Coquitlam Express (16-12-4-1) Saturday at 5 p.m.

