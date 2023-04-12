Chilliwack Chiefs prepare for second-round BCHL playoff series versus Nanaimo

The Chiefs dumped the Coquitlam Express in five games to advance past the first round

After punting the Coquitlam Express out of the BCHL playoffs, the Chilliwack Chiefs start a round-two series against the Nanaimo Clippers tonight.

The Chiefs took out the Express Friday night (Apr. 7) with a 6-5 overtime win. Now they draw the top team in the Coastal conference, an opponent they struggled to beat during regular season play. The Clips topped the conference with a 37-14-3-0 record with the second best points percentage in the league (.714) behind the powerhouse Penticton Vees (.935). Nanaimo took out the Langley Rivermen in their opening round series, winning in six games.

Head to head during the regular season, Chilliwack faced the Clippers four times and lost three. But, they were competitive games.

Nanaimo beat the Chiefs 3-2 at Chilliwack on Nov. 19 and topped them 3-1 at Nanaimo Dec. 2. The Clippers took a 4-3 OT decision at Chilliwack Feb. 24, but the Chiefs finally got the better of them in their last regular season meeting, a 6-5 extra-time win at Nanaimo on March 12. The overall goal differential of 15-12 favouring the Clippers suggests the series should be tight.

Nanaimo has some top-end talent for the Chiefs to worry about. Forward Kai Daniells was fifth in BCHL scoring with 71 points in 54 games. Brody Waters was eighth with 61 points and defenceman Ethan Mistry was 10th with 58. Forward Jake Hewitt collected 54 points in 51 games, giving Nanaimo four point-per-game players. Ten players on the Clippers roster had more than 20 points and nine had double-digits in goals.

Chilliwack, by contrast, had no point-per-game players. Captain Abram Wiebe, with 53 points in 54 games, led the team in scoring.

These two teams met in the playoffs last year and the Chiefs were goalied by then-Nanaimo keeper Cooper Black. It could happen again with Shane Shelest between the pipes. The 19-year-old stopper made three starts in round one, posting three wins with a 1.00 goals-against average and 96.3 save percentage. One of his wins was a 29-save shutout in game six to close out the series.

Austin McNicholas started all five of Chilliwack’s playoff games, posting a 2.90 GAA and 90.3 save percentage.

Games one and two of this series are Friday and Saturday at Nanaimo with games three and four back in Chilliwack Apr. 18 and 19. Game five, if necessary, would be in Nanaimo Apr. 21. Game six would be in Chilliwack Apr. 23 and game seven would be in Nanaimo Apr. 25.

