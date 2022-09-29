Chilliwack Chiefs partner with rival to recognize National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Game-worn jerseys from the Chiefs, Surrey Eagles and junior B White Rock Whalers will be auctioned

Two BCHL rivals will recognize Canada’s National Day for Truth and Reconciliation when they play Friday night (Sept. 30).

The Chilliwack Chiefs are in Surrey to face the Eagles at the South Surrey Arena. Partnering with the Semiahmoo First Nation, both teams will be wearing special jerseys.

The Eagles will sport a primarily orange look featuring the Semiahmoo Ravens Minor Hockey Association’s third jersey logo. The logo was designed by Semiahmoo First Nation artist Roxanne Charles.

Chilliwack’s jerseys will be mostly white, with orange and black trim and a special logo.

“The Chiefs are grateful to have partnered with the Semiahmoo First Nation, the Surrey Eagles, the Semiahmoo Hockey Association and Search and Rescue Marketing Agency for this important game night,” said Barry Douglas, Chilliwack vice president, business operations. “Semiahmoo First Nation Artist Roxanne Charles designed beautiful jerseys that we are honoured to be wearing Friday night.

Twenty-three game-worn Chiefs jerseys will be auctioned off along with 24 from the Eagles and 25 from the junior B White Rock Whalers, who play the following day.

Proceeds from the online auction will go to the Indian Residential School Survivors Society.

The starting bid for each of the jerseys is $200. As of Thursday morning (Sept. 29), their were multiple bids on jerseys for Chilliwack’s Liam Steele ($300) and Aaron Davidson ($275), with eight others receiving opening bids. The auction, which can be found at 32auctions.com/organizations/100475/auctions/130383, closes Oct. 7 at 10 p.m. PST.

For more info on the Indian Residential School Survivors Society and what it does, visit irsss.ca/about-us

BCHLChilliwack ChiefsSurrey EaglesTruth and Reconciliation