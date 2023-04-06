hj

Chilliwack Chiefs on verge of taking first round BCHL playoff series after game 4 win

The Chiefs beat the Coquitlam Express 7-2 to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series

The Chilliwack Chiefs are one win away from moving on in the BCHL playoffs after handing the Coquitlam Express a 7-2 whomping Wednesday night (April 5) at the Chilliwack Coliseum. With the victory, the Chiefs took a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven first round series. They can close it out with a road win Friday night at the Poirier Sports and Leisure Centre in Coquitlam, where they’ve already won twice in this series.

Chilliwack was full value for Wednesday’s triumph, out-shooting the higher-seeded Express 40-25.

Captain Abram Wiebe and forward Tim Delay scored in the first period. Delay scored again in the second period, his fourth in four playoff games, and AJ Lacroix added a pair to give the Chiefs a 5-0 lead before the Express even got on the scoreboard.

Back to back goals by Coquitlam’s Evan Brown and ex-Chief Liam Tanner created brief momentum for the visitors, but comeback hopes were squashed when Chilliwack replied with goals by Mason Kesselring and Aaron Davidson.

Austin McNicholas stopped 25 of 28 shots in the Chiefs net, picking up his third win of the series.

Coquitlam starter Brady Smith lasted 31:34 before getting the hook, having given up five goals on 26 shots. Zach Shaugnessy came on in relief, stopping 12 of 14 shots.

Three stars were Delay (first), Lacroix (second) and Kesselring (third).

Game time Friday (April 7) is 7 p.m. Game six, if necessary, would be back at the Chilliwack Coliseum Saturday (April 8) with a 6 p.m. start.

