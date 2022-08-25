Chilliwack Chiefs

Chilliwack Chiefs looking for BCHL game day volunteers

The junior A club is looking to fill several positions as they get set to start the 2022-23 season

With the 2022-23 BCHL season drawing near, the Chilliwack Chiefs are looking for volunteers.

Lots of help is needed to pull off game nights at the Chilliwack Coliseum. Among the positions available are: main door, pass gate, usher, program sales, staff/ticket taker, souvenirs, off-ice official (score clock), penalty box, goal judge, statistics and camera.

Volunteers receive free tickets to a game of their choice, with more tickets to more games the more they volunteer. They also receive discounts at ‘The Barn,’ the merchandise store at the Coliseum, and have opportunities to meet and interact with Chiefs players.

A volunteer form can be found online at chilliwackchiefs.net/team/volunteers/

The junior A club has its first home game of the 2022-23 preseason schedule Sept. 9 when they host the West Kelowna Warriors. Chilliwack’s regular season home opener is Oct. 1 versus the Merritt Centennials.

RELATED: The Chiefs and Merritt Centennials will face off at the Hope and District Recreation Centre

BCHLChilliwack Chiefs

