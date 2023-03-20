Chilliwack Chiefs forward Sasha Teleguine apologizes for on-ice incident

The Chilliwack Chiefs took the rare step of releasing a public statement about an on-ice incident following a game against Alberni Valley Saturday (March 18).

Chilliwack lost 6-2 to the Bulldogs at the Chilliwack Coliseum and things got heated in the third period with the game out of reach. Chiefs forward Sasha Teleguine crossed the line taking a big run at Alberni Valley goaltender Hobie Hedquist. The 20-year-old earned a match penalty and Sunday morning (March 19) the junior A club released two statements.

One was from Teleguine.

“I would like to apologize for my behaviour last night,” he wrote. “First of all, I’d like to apologize to Hobie Hedquist. I’m grateful that he wasn’t injured. My emotions were running high after a weekend of frustration and disappointment but taking it out on Hobie was unnecessary and unacceptable.

RELATED: Chilliwack Chief Sasha Teleguine heading back to NCAA ranks

“I also want to apologize to the BCHL, the Chiefs organization, and the fans. I deeply regret letting my emotions get the best of me last night, and I’m committed to continuing to learn how to use that type of frustration as fuel for my game instead of letting it come out in a destructive way.”

Chilliwack hockey boss Brian Maloney also released a statement. He said the Chiefs don’t condone that sort of behaviour. At the same time, he said it was completely out of character for Teleguine, who has 39 points in 67 career BCHL games.

“While we understand that emotions were running high, the decision that Sasha made to take out his frustration on Hobie was unacceptable and we are disappointed in his behaviour,” Maloney wrote. Overall, Sasha is a great leader in our organization, he works hard, he is a selfless teammate, and a good kid but he made a grave error in judgement last night. We hope that Sasha understands the disciplinary consequences of his actions and takes this as an opportunity to learn from this mistake.”

Maloney said the Chiefs will support any disciplinary action the BCHL takes. The league had yet to announce supplementary discipline as of Monday morning.

@ProgressSports

eric.welsh@theprogress.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHLChilliwack Chiefs