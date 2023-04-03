Chilliwack Chiefs captain Abram Wiebe a finalist for BCHL D-man of the year

Wiebe is in the mix for the Campbell Blair trophy along with blueliners from Nanaimo and Penticton

Chilliwack Chiefs captain Abram Wiebe is one of three finalists for BCHL defenceman of the year. (Darren Francis photo)

The BCHL announced its major award finalists Friday (March 31), and a Chilliwack Chief is in the mix for top defenceman. Chilliwack captain Abram Wiebe is one of three players vying for the Campbell Blair Trophy, along with Penticton blueliner Frank Djurasevic and Nanaimo defender Ethan Mistry.

Mistry and Wiebe finished 1-2 in defenceman scoring and there’s little to distinguish them by their stats. Mistry collected 11 goals and 58 points in 54 games while Wiebe had 12 goals and 53 points in 54 games. Both are 19 years old while Djurasevic is 20. He played for a powerhouse Vees team and grabbed 10 goals and 46 points in 54 games, finishing fifth in scoring among BCHL blueliners.

“It’s definitely a huge honour to be recognized as one of the BCHL’s top defencemen,” Wiebe said. “Looking back at my first year as a Chief, I never would have thought I would be in this position, so to be able to be recognized for this award is pretty special.

“I would also like to congratulate Ethan and Frank for also being nominated. They both had amazing seasons and have bright futures ahead of them.”

While Mistry and Djurasevic played for the top teams in their respective conferences, Wiebe did what he did for the 10th place team in an 18-team league. Chiefs head coach Brian Maloney said stats don’t measure two-way play, and that’s where Wiebe excelled.

“Most people measure success off of points, especially at this level, but there are so many other factors that take place in order for you to be a top player and be able to succeed at higher levels,” the coach noted. “Abram is big and he can be physical when he has to. He defends extremely hard, which will be important as he moves up levels. With the puck, he breaks out using his feet or a good first pass and offensively his numbers speak for themselves. Defensively he’s one of the best and if you add the two together along with his leadership skills, he’s the best defenceman in this league.”

Wiebe is the only Chief to be an award finalist this season, but former Chiefs assistant coach/GM Cam Keith is up for the Joe Tennant Memorial Trophy as coach of the year. Keith guided his Surrey Eagles to a 35-16-2-1 record this season, the fourth best in the BCHL.

– Chilliwack is off to a solid start in their first-round playoff series after a pair of road wins at Coquitlam. The Chiefs beat the Express 3-1 Friday night at the Poirier Sports and Leisure Centre, with goals from Mateo Mrsic, Tim Delay, Brian Morse and AJ Lacroix.

Morse had the overtime winner Saturday (April 1) as the Chiefs dumped Coquitlam 3-2 in overtime. Mrsic and Delay also scored as Chilliwack took a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Goalie Austin McNicholas played both games, stopping a combined 59 of 62 shots.

The series continues Tuesday and Wednesday night (April 4-5) at the Chilliwack Coliseum with 7 p.m. starts for both games.

