Chilliwack Chiefs await winner of Surrey/Alberni Valley series

Chilliwack is through to the third round of the BCHL playoffs after beating the Nanaimo Clippers

Having punted the Coquitlam Express and Nanaimo Clippers out of the BCHL playoffs, the Chilliwack Chiefs are on to the third round. The junior A club will face either the Alberni Valley Bulldogs or Surrey Eagles in a best-of-seven series, with the winner moving on to the BCHL final.

Chilliwack hockey boss Brian Maloney said they present different challenges.

“Alberni was one of the hottest teams down the stretch heading into the playoffs and Surrey’s obviously been a really solid team all season,” the coach said. “They have different styles of play. Alberni’s a bigger, more physical type of team. Surrey’s a skilled puck-possession team, really quick and good on their entries.”

The Eagles present an additional challenge. The South Surrey Arena features an Olympic-sized ice surface.

“That changes a lot of things for us structurally,” Maloney said.

Whichever foe they get, Chilliwack should feel good after knocking off the top regular season team in the Coastal conference on Sunday (April 23). A little anxiety crept in after the Chiefs fell in games four and five, but game six was a no-contest 5-0 win behind goalie Lucas Szyszka. On his 19th birthday, the stopper stopped 28 pucks for the shutout.

Through six post-season starts, the Illinois product sports a 2.09 goals-against average and 92.5 save percentage. Not bad for a guy who’d been relegated to the backup role behind teammate Austin McNicholas and hadn’t made a start since March 24.

“It was a situation where Austin got sick and couldn’t start game one, and it was a really mature job by Szyszka to step up,” Maloney said. “He was a big reason why we won the series because early on he had to make some big saves for us, especially on the penalty kill. It was nice to see him top it off with the big performance in game six.”

While AJ Lacroix and Mateo Mrsic scored in the win, it was depth players once again carrying the offence. Michael La Starza, Brady Milburn and Dylan Kinch lit the lamp behind Nanaimo netminder Shane Shelest.

For the series, Chilliwack’s top four regular season scorers (Abram Wiebe, Lacroix, Mason Kesselring and Mrsic) combined for three goals, two by Lacroix and one by Mrsic. The rest of the roster produced 18 goals, with 10 different guys doing damage.

“Scoring’s been a challenge with our group this year, but right now it’s coming from all over,” Maloney said.

The result is a team that has 11 playoff games under its belt, with at least four more to come. As any coach will tell you, there’s no substitute for postseason hockey.

“The deeper they go the more experience this team is getting,” Maloney said. “It’s only going to make them as individuals better and a big group of them are coming back next year, so we won’t have to start from scratch. That could be a huge advantage next year having them understand what it takes and what they need to commit to doing to be a really good hockey team.”

