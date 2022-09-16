Chilliwack Chiefs and Valley Huskers team up for Oct. 1 double header

The Huskers are going to play a role in the Chiefs home opener against the Merritt Centennials

The Chilliwack Chiefs are teaming up with the Valley Huskers when the BCHL team faces off in its Oct. 1 season opener.

The Chiefs and the BC Football Conference Huskers play back to back that day.

The Huskers are right next door to the Chilliwack Coliseum, hosting Victoria’s Westshore Rebels at Exhibition Stadium. Kickoff is 2 p.m.

The Chiefs will be there, taking part in a helmet swap with the Huskers before the game begins.

Once the football game is done, the Huskers will head over to the hockey arena to act as ushers as the Chiefs take on the Merritt Centennials. They’ll be bringing the Cascade Cup with them, won recently for taking the season series over the Langley Rams, and they’ll be part of the ceremonial faceoff.

MR MIKES Steakhouse Casual will be hosting a barbecue outside of the Chilliwack Coliseum prior to the Chiefs game, cooking up food on the grill from 4:15 p.m. until puck drop.

Chiefs season ticket holders and anyone with a ticket to the home opener can get into the Huskers game for $5, and the Chiefs are offering a $10 ticket to anyone who shows their Huskers ticket at the box office.

Leading up to Oct. 1, hockey tickets are available online at chilliwackchiefs.net or in person at the Chilliwack Chiefs office. On game night, they can be purchased at the arena box office.

——————————————-

West Coast Amusements will also be back at the Chilliwack Coliseum to celebrate the return of BCHL hockey. A carnival will run four days (Sept. 29 to Oct. 1) outside the arena, featuring rides and treats.

Pre-sale wristbands are available until Sept. 27 for a special rate of $37 from westcoastamusements.com.

RELATED: Chilliwack Chiefs running with young goaltender tandem

RELATED: Chilliwack’s Valley Huskers bash VI Raiders in huge road win

@ProgressSports

eric.welsh@theprogress.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHLChilliwack Chiefs