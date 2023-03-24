From the BCHL to the NHL, Chilliwack Chiefs alum Nikita Nesterenko is now living the dream as a big leaguer. (Darren Francis/Anaheim Ducks photos)

Chilliwack Chiefs alum makes NHL debut with Anaheim Ducks

After 1 year in Chilliwack and 3 years with Boston College, the BCHL grad is living the dream

Nikita Nesterenko became the second Chilliwack Chiefs alum to make his National Hockey League debut this season when he suited up for the Anaheim Ducks. The 21-year-old forward played 13:06 in a March 21 home game at the Honda Center against the Calgary Flames, putting four shots on net in a 5-1 loss.

The New York product was back in the lineup two nights later (March 23) as his team took on the Winnipeg Jets. Nesterenko played 13:17 in a 3-2 loss.

Nesterenko joined the Ducks in a trade-deadline swap with the Minnesota Wild March 3. Minnesota picked him in the sixth round of the 2019 NHL entry draft, but his rights were dealt to the Ducks in a deal that sent veteran defenceman John Klingberg to the Wild.

Nesterenko signed a three-year entry level deal March 15, ending a three-year run with the NCAA Div 1 Boston College Eagles.

He played for Chilliwack during the 2019-20 BCHL season, posting 20 goals and 56 points in 56 games.

The other Chiefs alum who has made his NHL debut this season is defenceman Vincent Desharnais, who played his first game Jan. 11 for the Edmonton Oilers. The big blueliner is establishing himself as a regular for one of the top teams in the Western conference, logging 26 games to date.

