Chilliwack Chief Sasha Teleguine heading back to NCAA ranks

Sasha Teleguine was once an NCAA player, and he will be again.

The 19-year-old forward has committed to the Lake Superior State Lakers and will rejoin the Div-1 ranks after finishing up the 2022-23 season with the Chilliwack Chiefs. Following his BCHL rookie season in 2020-21, the Massachusetts product committed to the University of Connecticut and spent the 2021-22 with the Huskies.

But he left UConn to come back to Chilliwack, and this season has seen him put up five goals and 12 points in 26 games.

“We’re excited for Sasha to be able to continue developing academically and athletically at Lake Superior State,” said Chiefs hockey boss Brian Maloney. “He’s one of the hardest-working players on our roster day in and day out. He’s been a fantastic leader for our young group and is excited to have a strong second half while finishing out his junior career here in Chilliwack.”

”I’m very thankful to the city of Chilliwack for their warm welcome back,” Teleguine added. “As well, I’m thankful to the coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to achieve this step. I would not have been able to get this far without the guidance of my family and the Chiefs organization. Thank you to everyone that has been a part of this journey.”

