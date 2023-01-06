Sasha Teleguine has committed to the Lake Superior State Lakers for the 2023-24 NCAA Div 1 season. (Chilliwack Chiefs Twitter)

Sasha Teleguine has committed to the Lake Superior State Lakers for the 2023-24 NCAA Div 1 season. (Chilliwack Chiefs Twitter)

Chilliwack Chief Sasha Teleguine heading back to NCAA ranks

The 20-year-old forward has committed to the Div-1 Lake Superior State Lakers

Sasha Teleguine was once an NCAA player, and he will be again.

The 19-year-old forward has committed to the Lake Superior State Lakers and will rejoin the Div-1 ranks after finishing up the 2022-23 season with the Chilliwack Chiefs. Following his BCHL rookie season in 2020-21, the Massachusetts product committed to the University of Connecticut and spent the 2021-22 with the Huskies.

But he left UConn to come back to Chilliwack, and this season has seen him put up five goals and 12 points in 26 games.

“We’re excited for Sasha to be able to continue developing academically and athletically at Lake Superior State,” said Chiefs hockey boss Brian Maloney. “He’s one of the hardest-working players on our roster day in and day out. He’s been a fantastic leader for our young group and is excited to have a strong second half while finishing out his junior career here in Chilliwack.”

RELATED: Chilliwack Chief Sasha Teleguine breaks the ice with first BCHL goal

RELATED: Chilliwack Chiefs add power forward Sasha Teleguine

”I’m very thankful to the city of Chilliwack for their warm welcome back,” Teleguine added. “As well, I’m thankful to the coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to achieve this step. I would not have been able to get this far without the guidance of my family and the Chiefs organization. Thank you to everyone that has been a part of this journey.”

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHLChilliwack Chiefs

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
West Virginia can keep transgender sports ban, judge says
Next story
BCHL introducing analytics at Top Prospects Game

Just Posted

Hope RCMP and the District of Hope were both on the scene after a 12 ton rock struck Richmond Hill Road. (Bob Clarke/District of Hope)
Update: Flood Hope Road at Richmond Hill to re-open after rockslide closure

The Pacific Institution is shown in this undated handout photo. A prison union spokesman says a pigeon carrying a miniature backpack filled with drugs was captured last week at the B.C. correctional facility. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Pacific Institution
Pigeon toting crystal meth in tiny backpack caught in Abbotsford prison yard

Professional tree-planters were hired by City of Chilliwack to plant more than 13,000 trees at Chilliwack Creek and other creekside areas to improve habitat. (City of Chilliwack)
Wildlife habitat restored in Chilliwack by planting 13,502 cedar trees beside waterways

Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Almost $11K in drugs seized at Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford