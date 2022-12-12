dsaga

Chilliwack Chief named BCHL third star of the week

Mason Kesselring’s overtime heroics helped the Chiefs to wins over Surrey and Victoria

Chilliwack Chiefs forward Mason Kesselring is the BCHL’s third star of the week after another productive weekend.

The New Hampshire produced four points in three games, including a pair of game-winning goals. Kesselring scored twice in a 4-3 win over Surrey Dec. 7. The second goal was an overtime winner as Chilliwack stunned one of the BCHL’s top teams.

The 18-year-old factored into the lone Chiefs goal in a 4-1 loss to Langley Friday (Dec. 9), setting up Tim Delay’s tally, and he scored the overtime winner in a 4-3 triumph over Victoria Saturday (Dec. 10) at the Chilliwack Coliseum.

Kesselring now leads the Chiefs with 11 goals, and his 22 points (in 25 games) is second only to captain Abram Wiebe’s 25.

Chilliwack wraps up its pre-Christmas schedule with home games Friday (7 p.m.) versus Coquitlam and Saturday (6 p.m.) versus Prince George.

Pop-up banner image