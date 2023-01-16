Chilliwack Chief Mason Kesselring nets BCHL third star status

The first-year forward scored another overtime winner, his fourth of the season

Mason Kesselring continued his overtime heroics with another game winning goal in a 3-2 Chilliwack Chiefs victory over Powell River Jan. 15. (Darren Francis photo)

Chilliwack Chief Mason Kesselring has been named the BCHL’s third star of the week after leading his crew to three straight wins on the road.

It’s the second time this season the first-year forward has earned the honour.

Chilliwack beat the Coquitlam Express by a 3-2 count Friday (Jan. 13), then took back-to-back wins over Powell River Saturday (5-1) and Sunday (3-2). Kesselring picked up five points in those victories, three goals and two assists. He picked up Chilliwack’s first goal against the Express, and collected one goal and one assist in the first win over Powell River. In the rematch, he had one helper and scored on the power play in overtime to vanquish the Kings, continuing an almost unheard of level of clutchiness.

Chilliwack has won the last four times they’ve gone to OT, with Kesselring collecting the game winner each time.

On the season, Kesselring has a team-best 15 goals to go along with 14 assists and 29 points.

Surprisingly, three straight Ws did not move his team in the standings. They’re still fifth in the nine-team Coastal conference, although they’re now tied with Coquitlam and Victoria at 37 points apiece. At 18-15-0-1, they now have the ninth best points percentage (.544) in the 18 team league and they’ve won five of six since returning from the Christmas break.

Most of the Chiefs now have 10 days off before their next game as the BCHL takes a break for all-star festivities. Captain Abram Wiebe will be playing in the three-on-three tourney and AJ Lacroix in the Top Prospects game.

The rest of the team returns to action Jan. 26 with a road game in Langley against the woeful Rivermen (10-22-1-2).

