Chilliwack Chief Brady Milburn has committed to the NCAA’s Lake Superior State Lakers. (Chiefs Twitter)

Chilliwack Chief Brady Milburn has committed to the NCAA’s Lake Superior State Lakers. (Chiefs Twitter)

Chilliwack Chief Brady Milburn commits to Lake Superior State

The 18-year-old forward will play alongside two of his brothers when he moves up to NCAA Div 1

Chilliwack Chiefs forward Brady Milburn has secured his NCAA future with a commitment to Lake Superior State University. The junior A team announced his decision Mar. 1, with Milburn becoming the 14th Chief to find a home with a Div 1 school.

Milburn going to the Michigan-based university may be the least surprising of them all. Older brother Connor Milburn, who also played for the Chiefs, is in his freshman season with the Lakers. Another older brother, Regan, is playing for the Vernon Vipers this year and will be an NCAA rookie alongside Brady in 2023-24.

“To have the chance to play alongside my brothers is something really special for my family and me,” Brady said.

RELATED: Chilliwack Chiefs help BCHL set new NCAA scholarship mark

RELATED: Chilliwack Chief grads all over Hobey Baker fan vote list

Current Chilliwack teammate Sasha Teleguine is also committed to Lake Superior State, which plays in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) alongside Minnesota State, Michigan Tech, Bowling Green, Northern Michigan, Bemidji State, Ferris State and St. Thomas. The Lakers are last in the CCHA this season with eight wins in 26 games played.

“We’re really proud of Brady and happy he has the opportunity to play at Lake State with his brothers,” said Chiefs hockey boss Brian Maloney. “Brady is a quiet leader for our group and a player who is going to continue to have a lot of success this season and next here in Chilliwack. We are extremely excited to see him continue to take steps in his game as he prepares for the NCAA.”

Milburn, 18, is in his second season with the Chiefs. The Kamloops product has 13 goals and 11 assists for 24 points in 43 games played this year.

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHLChilliwack Chiefs

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Former Olympian Charmaine Crooks appointed Canada Soccer’s interim president
Next story
Who’s left? NHL trade deadline day shaping up to be a dud after flurry of action

Just Posted

Abbotsford Police Chief Mike Serr donated his liver to his brother DJ. The two are now recovering after the transplant surgery in Toronto.
Abbotsford Police chief donates 67% of liver to his brother

Detergent foam built up on Clayburn Creek after a company used Tide detergent to clean roof moss off a townhouse complex in Abbotsford in April 2021. A company has now been fined $8,900 by the ministry of environment. (Tom Ulanowski/Facebook)
Company fined $8,900 for detergent mistake that made mess of Abbotsford waterway

A one-time payment of nearly $9-million from the provincial government to the Fraser Valley Regional District is meant to help with infrastructure projects. (File)
FVRD gets millions in infrastructure funding through provincial government grant

The Coquihalla Highway is closed southbound due to a vehicle incident. (DriveBC)
Update: Coquihalla’s southbound lanes to open around 11 a.m.

Pop-up banner image