Chilliwack Chief Brady Milburn commits to Lake Superior State

The 18-year-old forward will play alongside two of his brothers when he moves up to NCAA Div 1

Chilliwack Chiefs forward Brady Milburn has secured his NCAA future with a commitment to Lake Superior State University. The junior A team announced his decision Mar. 1, with Milburn becoming the 14th Chief to find a home with a Div 1 school.

Milburn going to the Michigan-based university may be the least surprising of them all. Older brother Connor Milburn, who also played for the Chiefs, is in his freshman season with the Lakers. Another older brother, Regan, is playing for the Vernon Vipers this year and will be an NCAA rookie alongside Brady in 2023-24.

“To have the chance to play alongside my brothers is something really special for my family and me,” Brady said.

Current Chilliwack teammate Sasha Teleguine is also committed to Lake Superior State, which plays in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) alongside Minnesota State, Michigan Tech, Bowling Green, Northern Michigan, Bemidji State, Ferris State and St. Thomas. The Lakers are last in the CCHA this season with eight wins in 26 games played.

“We’re really proud of Brady and happy he has the opportunity to play at Lake State with his brothers,” said Chiefs hockey boss Brian Maloney. “Brady is a quiet leader for our group and a player who is going to continue to have a lot of success this season and next here in Chilliwack. We are extremely excited to see him continue to take steps in his game as he prepares for the NCAA.”

Milburn, 18, is in his second season with the Chiefs. The Kamloops product has 13 goals and 11 assists for 24 points in 43 games played this year.

