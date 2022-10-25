Chilliwack Chief AJ Lacroix on NHL scouting watch list

The second-year BCHLer is projected to be a later round pick by the Central Scouting Bureau

One current and one former Chilliwack Chief are being tracked by National Hockey League clubs.

The NHL’s Central Scouting Bureau released its ‘Players to Watch’ list this week, listing Chiefs forward AJ Lacroix as a ‘C’ prospect. That indicates a player who should go in the fourth to sixth round of the league’s annual entry draft.

Lacroix is tied for the Chiefs lead in points with 10 in 10 games and his four goals are tied for most on the team. This is his second season in the BCHL after posting 40 points in 53 games as a rookie. Lacroix, a dual American-Canadian citizen, got international experience in the offseason, representing the United States at the Hlinka Gretzky U-18 tournament.

The 17-year-old committed to Michigan State University last month.

The former Chief making the list is Cameron Johnson. The 17-year-old left Chilliwack for the USHL’s Chicago Steel in the offseason, after spending two seasons with the Chiefs. He was the BCHL’s eighth-leading scorer in 2021-22 with 65 points in 54 games and was awarded the league’s Bob Fenton Trophy for Most Sportsmanlike Player.

Through 10 games with Chicago this year, he has seven points, and he is committed to Harvard University.

Johnson is also projected to be a ‘C’ prospect.

RELATED: Chilliwack Chiefs shake things up with goalie swap

RELATED: Chilliwack Chief AJ Lacroix commits to Michigan State

@ProgressSports

eric.welsh@theprogress.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHLChilliwack ChiefsNHL