Chilliwack Chief AJ Lacroix an academic all-star in BCHL

The 17-year-old forward has been named the league’s Scholastic Player of the Month for January

Chilliwack Chiefs forward AJ Lacroix has been named the BCHL High School Player of the Month for January.

This award is for players 18-years-old or younger who attend high school full-time. It’s based on in-class and on-ice performance. The West Vancouver product is taking care of business on the ice. He tied for the third most points in the entire league last month, registering five goals and 10 points in eight games. The 17-year-old had two goals and an assist in a 4-3 win over the Cranbrook Bucks on Jan. 7, then had a goal and two helpers a week later in a 5-1 road victory over the Powell River Kings on Jan. 14.

Overall, the second-year Chief has 14 goals and 36 points in 41 games after collecting 21 goals and 40 points in 53 games last year as a BCHL rookie.

Lacroix has been equally outstanding in the classroom. He takes classes through North Delta Secondary and has recently received an A grade in english, physics, chemistry, social studies and pre-calculus, a class in which he received a mark of 97.3 per cent.

Lacroix won this same award in March 2022. He is committed to eventually play NCAA Div I hockey at Michigan State University.

