Chilliwack Chief Abram Wiebe named BCHL’s top defenceman

Chilliwack Chiefs captain Abram Wiebe has won the Blair Campbell trophy as the BCHL’s Defenceman of the Year.

The junior A league made the announcement in a Thursday morning (April 27) tweet, with Wiebe beating out Nanaimo blueliner Ethan Mistry and Penticton defender Frank Djurasevic. He was previously named a first-team BCHL all-star.

The 19-year-old Mission product led Chilliwack in scoring this season with 53 points (12 goals) in 54 games, and he’s added another nine points, all assists, in 11 playoff games as the Chiefs have marched into the third round. Wiebe’s team dispatched Mistry’s Nanaimo Clippers in round two and are now preparing to face the Alberni Valley Bulldogs. The winner will face either Penticton or Salmon Arm in the league final.

Wiebe is almost certainly playing his last games with Chilliwack. The North Dakota commit was selected by the Las Vegas Golden Knights in the seventh round (209th overall) of the 2022 National Hockey League entry draft and appears more than ready for the next step in his development.

Wiebe was the only Chilliwack skater up for a major award. Former Chiefs assistant coach Cam Keith came up short in his bid for coach of the year, with Cranbrook’s Ryan Donald winning the Joe Tennant Memorial Trophy. Penticton’s Josh Nadeau got the Bob Fenton Trophy for most sportsmanlike player and Cranbrook goalie Nathan Airey claimed the Michael Garteig Trophy is the league’s top netminder.

