Chilliwack Chiefs captain Abram Wiebe is one of three finalists for BCHL defenceman of the year and has earned a first-team all-star selection from the junior A league. (Darren Francis photo)

Chilliwack Chiefs captain Abram Wiebe is one of three finalists for BCHL defenceman of the year and has earned a first-team all-star selection from the junior A league. (Darren Francis photo)

Chilliwack Chief Abram Wiebe earns BCHL first-team all-star selection

The Mission product is also up for the Campbell Blair Trophy as the junior A league’s top defenceman

Chilliwack Chiefs captain Abram Wiebe has earned a spot on the BCHL’s post-season all-star squad.

The defenceman was named a first-team all-star Wednesday, cementing his status as one of the junior A league’s top defenders. Wiebe and Nanaimo Clipper Ethan Mistry filled the two spots on defence joined by an all-Penticton group of forwards (Bradly and Josh Nadeau and Aydar Suniev) and Vees goaltender Luca Di Pasquo.

Wiebe was the second highest scoring blueliner in the BCHL this season with 12 goals and 53 points in 54 games. Only Mistry (54-11-47-58) had better offensive numbers.

In his second full season with Chilliwack, Wiebe blew his previous numbers out of the water. The Mission product had two goals and 31 points in 54 games as a rookie in 2021-22.

Wiebe, 19, is committed to the University of North Dakota and is a draft pick of the National Hockey League’s Las Vegas Golden Knights, who picked him in the seventh round, 209th overall, in 2022.

He was the lone Chief earning a place on a post-season all-star or all-rookie team. Wiebe is one of three finalists for the Campbell Blair Trophy as the BCHL’s top defenceman along with Mistry and Penticton’s Frank Djurasevic. The winner of that honour will be announced April 26.

RELATED: Chilliwack Chiefs prepare for second-round BCHL playoff series versus Nanaimo

RELATED: Chilliwack Chiefs captain Abram Wiebe a finalist for BCHL D-man of the year

———————————-

BCHL first-team all-stars

Forward – Bradly Nadeau (Penticton Vees)

Forward – Josh Nadeau (Penticton Vees)

Forward – Aydar Suniev (Penticton Vees)

Defence – Abram Wiebe (Chilliwack Chiefs)

Defence – Ethan Mistry (Nanaimo Clippers)

Goalie – Luca Di Pasquo (Penticton Vees)

BCHL second-team all-stars

Forward – Kai Daniells (Nanaimo Clippers)

Forward – Ean Somoza (Wenatchee Wild)

Forward – Jake Bongo (Surrey Eagles)

Defence – Ryan Hopkins (Penticton Vees)

Defence – Rhys Bentham (Cranbrook Bucks)

Goalie – Eli Pulver (Surrey Eagles)

BCHL all-rookie team

Forward – Aydar Suniev (Penticton Vees)

Forward – Micah Berger (Wenatchee Wild)

Forward – Aaron Schwartz (Surrey Eagles)

Defence – Hoyt Stanley (Victoria Grizzlies)

Defence – Jason Gallucci (Coquitlam Express)

Goalie – Oliver Auyeung-Ashton (Victoria Grizzlies)

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHLChilliwack Chiefs

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
How Abbotsford became and remained a jump rope hot spot
Next story
B.C. firefighter and ex-NHL player Ray Sawada dies suddenly at 38

Just Posted

Chilliwack Chiefs captain Abram Wiebe is one of three finalists for BCHL defenceman of the year and has earned a first-team all-star selection from the junior A league. (Darren Francis photo)
Chilliwack Chief Abram Wiebe earns BCHL first-team all-star selection

UFV assistant professor of agriculture Tom Baumann speaking to horticulture students in this file shot during a greenhouse tour on the Chilliwack campus on April 30, 2019. (Greg Laychak/UFV)
Agriculture Open House will be welcoming the curious at University of the Fraser Valley

More than 100 people came out for a public rally at Five Corners in downtown Chilliwack on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 in support of CUPE 561, whose members have been on the picket lines for more than three weeks since the full withdrawal of transit services in the Fraser Valley. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
UPDATE: Lunchtime rally in Chilliwack saw striking transit drivers ‘demand to be treated fairly’

Chilliwack School Trustee Teri Weatherby points at an information board while school board chair Willow Reichelt (middle), Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon (right) and others look on, during the announcement of an expansion to Sardis Secondary on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (Eric J. Welsh/ The Progress)
VIDEO: Province announces 400-seat expansion for Chilliwack’s Sardis Secondary