Chilliwack Chief Abram Wiebe earns BCHL first-team all-star selection

Chilliwack Chiefs captain Abram Wiebe is one of three finalists for BCHL defenceman of the year and has earned a first-team all-star selection from the junior A league. (Darren Francis photo)

Chilliwack Chiefs captain Abram Wiebe has earned a spot on the BCHL’s post-season all-star squad.

The defenceman was named a first-team all-star Wednesday, cementing his status as one of the junior A league’s top defenders. Wiebe and Nanaimo Clipper Ethan Mistry filled the two spots on defence joined by an all-Penticton group of forwards (Bradly and Josh Nadeau and Aydar Suniev) and Vees goaltender Luca Di Pasquo.

Wiebe was the second highest scoring blueliner in the BCHL this season with 12 goals and 53 points in 54 games. Only Mistry (54-11-47-58) had better offensive numbers.

In his second full season with Chilliwack, Wiebe blew his previous numbers out of the water. The Mission product had two goals and 31 points in 54 games as a rookie in 2021-22.

Wiebe, 19, is committed to the University of North Dakota and is a draft pick of the National Hockey League’s Las Vegas Golden Knights, who picked him in the seventh round, 209th overall, in 2022.

He was the lone Chief earning a place on a post-season all-star or all-rookie team. Wiebe is one of three finalists for the Campbell Blair Trophy as the BCHL’s top defenceman along with Mistry and Penticton’s Frank Djurasevic. The winner of that honour will be announced April 26.

BCHL first-team all-stars

Forward – Bradly Nadeau (Penticton Vees)

Forward – Josh Nadeau (Penticton Vees)

Forward – Aydar Suniev (Penticton Vees)

Defence – Abram Wiebe (Chilliwack Chiefs)

Defence – Ethan Mistry (Nanaimo Clippers)

Goalie – Luca Di Pasquo (Penticton Vees)

BCHL second-team all-stars

Forward – Kai Daniells (Nanaimo Clippers)

Forward – Ean Somoza (Wenatchee Wild)

Forward – Jake Bongo (Surrey Eagles)

Defence – Ryan Hopkins (Penticton Vees)

Defence – Rhys Bentham (Cranbrook Bucks)

Goalie – Eli Pulver (Surrey Eagles)

BCHL all-rookie team

Forward – Aydar Suniev (Penticton Vees)

Forward – Micah Berger (Wenatchee Wild)

Forward – Aaron Schwartz (Surrey Eagles)

Defence – Hoyt Stanley (Victoria Grizzlies)

Defence – Jason Gallucci (Coquitlam Express)

Goalie – Oliver Auyeung-Ashton (Victoria Grizzlies)

