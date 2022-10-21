Chilliwack Centre of Excellence runs kayaking lessons for elementary school students

The paddling club got a Jumpstart Community Development Grant to fund the programming

Elementary schoolers who might never have tried paddling are taking a crack at it with the help of the Chilliwack Centre of Excellence (CCE). The local paddling club was recently awarded a Jumpstart grant, and they’ve used the money on kayaking lessons for 114 children.

The majority are Grade 4 and 5 students hailing from Central Elementary in downtown Chilliwack.

“For many of our students, learning how to kayak would not be an accessible sport/activity due to cost, transportation and accessibility,” phys-ed teacher Ileana Graham wrote in an ‘impact statement’ about the lessons. “Many of our students have never been in a boat or been in open water, other than the recreational pool.”

Some of the paddling has been done on Cultus Lake. On Tuesdays and Wednesdays students walk 15 minutes to Hope Slough, where the lesson counts as their PE class.

“The impact of these kayaking lessons has been profound,” Graham said. “Students of all abilities are participating. It is promoting competency, inclusivity and confidence.

“The topic of kayaking and exploring the slough has become an ongoing discussion with the students throughout the weeks. The opportunity has been eye opening for our students and a fascinating experience.”

Colleen Christensen, CCE vice president, said the club is thrilled to provide the opportunity.

“It has been a joy to receive a large sum of money from Jumpstart, and to organize something so meaningful,” she said. “It feels fabulous to find ways to contribute to our community. It really makes us happy to know that the children have enjoyed playing and learning outdoors.”

Founded in 2005, Canadian Tire’s Jumpstart program helps kids overcome financial and accessibility barriers to sport and recreation.

CCE used a Community Development Grant.

According to the Jumpstart website, it’s intended to “help organizations develop or sustain sports and recreational programming for kids aged 4-18 in financial need and youth with disabilities between the ages of 4-25.”

For more info on Jumpstart, visit jumpstart.canadiantire.ca/pages/community-development-grants

For more info on the Chilliwack Centre of Excellence, visit ccekayak.com.

