Chilliwack basketball star earns spot on provincial team roster

G.W. Graham student Macie Svehla has been named to the U15 girls team by Basketball B.C.

A Chilliwack hoops star has been named to a Basketball B.C. provincial team. Macie Svehla is one of 11 regulars named to the U15 girls Team B.C. roster. The five-foot-eight G.W. Graham student joins the team as training begins this month. She also plays club b-ball for the South Langley Storm. The team she’s joining will eventually dive into college and university scrimmages and travel to summer tournaments in Oregon and Victoria.

The roster includes two players from Abbotsford (Yanayah Bos, Julianna Reimer) and three from Delta along with representatives from Aldergrove, Surrey, Victoria, Kelowna and Langley. The team was chosen by a panel of college and university coaches.

Svehla’s crew will play in the Canada Basketball National Championships which take place in August in Calgary. The showcase tournament is an evaluation event for Canada Basketball as it identifies players for national junior (U18) and cadette (U16) teams.

Svehla’s team is coached by Randy Nohr and assistants Jenn Le and Diana Lee.

For more info, see https://basketball.bc.ca/programs/high-performance/provincial-team/2023-team-bc-rosters/.

