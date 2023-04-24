G.W. Graham student Macie Svehla has been named to Basketball B.C.’s U15 girls Team B.C. roster.

G.W. Graham student Macie Svehla has been named to Basketball B.C.’s U15 girls Team B.C. roster.

Chilliwack basketball star earns spot on provincial team roster

G.W. Graham student Macie Svehla has been named to the U15 girls team by Basketball B.C.

A Chilliwack hoops star has been named to a Basketball B.C. provincial team. Macie Svehla is one of 11 regulars named to the U15 girls Team B.C. roster. The five-foot-eight G.W. Graham student joins the team as training begins this month. She also plays club b-ball for the South Langley Storm. The team she’s joining will eventually dive into college and university scrimmages and travel to summer tournaments in Oregon and Victoria.

The roster includes two players from Abbotsford (Yanayah Bos, Julianna Reimer) and three from Delta along with representatives from Aldergrove, Surrey, Victoria, Kelowna and Langley. The team was chosen by a panel of college and university coaches.

Svehla’s crew will play in the Canada Basketball National Championships which take place in August in Calgary. The showcase tournament is an evaluation event for Canada Basketball as it identifies players for national junior (U18) and cadette (U16) teams.

Svehla’s team is coached by Randy Nohr and assistants Jenn Le and Diana Lee.

For more info, see https://basketball.bc.ca/programs/high-performance/provincial-team/2023-team-bc-rosters/.

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

basketballchilliwack

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Brent Johnson was twice named CFL’s most Outstanding Canadian

Just Posted

G.W. Graham student Macie Svehla has been named to Basketball B.C.’s U15 girls Team B.C. roster.
Chilliwack basketball star earns spot on provincial team roster

The annual Girls Fly Too event, which was originally slated to take place in October 2022 but was postponed, returns to Abbotsford International Airport on April 29 and 30. (Abbotsford News file photo)
Previously cancelled Girls Fly Too event returns to Abbotsford

Tydel Foods owner Brigida Crosbie helps customer Joann Gianforte, who said she wouldn’t be able to afford her bills if it wasn’t for the deals she gets at the shop. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Meal assistance program for Chilliwack seniors from a little meat shop with heart

Wayne "Willy" Williams of the Commandos Motorcycle Club cleans the cross of George Gaynor in Port Alberni in November 2021. Williams came all the way from Chilliwack to help with the special pre-Remembrance Day task. (Sonja Drinkwater/ Special to the Alberni Valley News - File)
OPINION: Chilliwack school district employee’s affiliation with Hells Angels is being glossed over

Pop-up banner image