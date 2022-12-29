Chilliwack Chiefs

Chiefs host beach party for Chilliwack Community Food Bank

Fans are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to a Dec. 30 home game versus Langley

The Chilliwack Chiefs are holding their annual ‘Fill the Rink for the Food Bank’ night, with a twist.

Friday night’s home game against Langley at the Chilliwack Coliseum (7 p.m. start) is going to be a beach party. Fans are invited to grab Hawaiian shirts, sunglasses, and a non-perishable food item. Those bringing a non-perishable food item can grab a ticket to the game for just $10.

“The Salvation Army Food Bank goes above and beyond during the holiday season, but the food bank and its users need help throughout the year, not only Christmas,” said Chiefs’ VP of Business Operations, Barry Douglas. “This is a great opportunity for our community to help fill the food bank and stock them up for the start of 2023.”

There will be prize giveaways, including $200 worth of Kent’s Ice Cream Co. gift cards.

“We’ll be playing a crowd favourite, ‘Beach Ball Bingo,’ and bringing back the limbo,” Douglas noted. “Plus, the Chilliwack Flight Centre Paper Airplane Toss is back in the first intermission.”

Tickets are available ahead of the game online at chilliwackchiefs.net or from the Chilliwack Chiefs office at the Chilliwack Coliseum.

BCHL chilliwack Chilliwack Chiefs Food Bank

