CBC Bearcats sign Abbotsford’s Jazzi Ashton and Chilliwack’s Paitra Hall

Taylor Claggett has wasted little time in assembling her roster for the 2023-24 Columbia Bible College Bearcats women’s basketball team.

The newly-hired head coach announced the additions of W.J. Mouat’s Jazzi Ashton and Chilliwack’s Paitra Hall to the team for the fall.

Ashton and the Hawks finished 3-6 in Eastern Valley Athletic Association regular season action and then fell to Hall and the G.W. Graham Grizzlies in the EVAA quarterfinal round of the playoffs.

“Jazzi is a knock down shooter, with a high basketball IQ and plays with a lot of heart,” Claggett stated. “She’s going to be a great fit in the program and we’re excited to have her join the team.”

Hall and the Grizzlies finished 6-4 in EVAA regular season action but lost in the semi-final round to the Yale Lions and then fell in the third place game to finish fourth overall.

“Paitra is a tough and gritty player who can play both in the paint, and on the wing,” Claggett said. “Her personality, character and competitive mindset will be a great fit for our team.”

Claggett was announced as the new head coach for the Bearcats on April 6.

The Bearcats play in the Pacwest conference and the season typically runs from November to February.

