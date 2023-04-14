The CBC Bearcats women’s basketball team have signed Abbotsford’s Jazzi Ashton and Chilliwack’s Paitra Hall for the fall. (Instagram photo)

The CBC Bearcats women’s basketball team have signed Abbotsford’s Jazzi Ashton and Chilliwack’s Paitra Hall for the fall. (Instagram photo)

CBC Bearcats sign Abbotsford’s Jazzi Ashton and Chilliwack’s Paitra Hall

Women’s basketball program announce new additions for the fall

Taylor Claggett has wasted little time in assembling her roster for the 2023-24 Columbia Bible College Bearcats women’s basketball team.

The newly-hired head coach announced the additions of W.J. Mouat’s Jazzi Ashton and Chilliwack’s Paitra Hall to the team for the fall.

Ashton and the Hawks finished 3-6 in Eastern Valley Athletic Association regular season action and then fell to Hall and the G.W. Graham Grizzlies in the EVAA quarterfinal round of the playoffs.

“Jazzi is a knock down shooter, with a high basketball IQ and plays with a lot of heart,” Claggett stated. “She’s going to be a great fit in the program and we’re excited to have her join the team.”

Hall and the Grizzlies finished 6-4 in EVAA regular season action but lost in the semi-final round to the Yale Lions and then fell in the third place game to finish fourth overall.

“Paitra is a tough and gritty player who can play both in the paint, and on the wing,” Claggett said. “Her personality, character and competitive mindset will be a great fit for our team.”

Claggett was announced as the new head coach for the Bearcats on April 6.

RELATED: Abbotsford’s Taylor Claggett named new head coach of CBC Bearcats women’s basketball team

The Bearcats play in the Pacwest conference and the season typically runs from November to February.

abbotsfordbasketball

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
THE MOJ: Plenty of questions as the Canucks reset after another disappointing season
Next story
Six Semiahmoo Peninsula women earn their Six Star Medals at Tokyo Marathon in March

Just Posted

The CBC Bearcats women’s basketball team have signed Abbotsford’s Jazzi Ashton and Chilliwack’s Paitra Hall for the fall. (Instagram photo)
CBC Bearcats sign Abbotsford’s Jazzi Ashton and Chilliwack’s Paitra Hall

People will be able to view herons, eat creative pancakes by Jay Peachy and take part in other activities during Earth Day at the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve on Saturday, April 22, 2023. (Left photo: Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file; right photo submitted by Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve Society)
Heron viewing, creative pancakes and more coming up on Earth Day at blue heron reserve in Chilliwack

A symmetrical look at a double rainbow that appeared against dramatic skies at sunset in Abbotsford on April 13. (Lindsay Dawn/Submitted)
PHOTOS: Abbotsford’s skies a kaleidoscope of colours with double rainbow at sunset

Video still from Australian YouTuber Beau Miles building a raft out of downed trees before floating down the Chilliwack River. (YouTube)
VIDEO: Popular Australian YouTuber takes on the Chilliwack River on raft made from logs