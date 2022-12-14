Vancouver Canucks’ Bo Horvat waits to take a faceoff against the Washington Capitals during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat says he’s focused on playing hockey as talk picks up about his future with the team.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Canucks’ captain Bo Horvat trying to focus on hockey as trade talk swirls

Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat says he’s focused on playing hockey as talk picks up about his future with the team.

The 27-year-old centre is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, and this week various outlets reported that he and his agents had turned down the Canucks’ latest contract offer.

Horvat released a statement Tuesday saying he remains focused on the hockey season and playing for Vancouver, and will not be commenting on his future.

Horvat appears poised for a career-best season, with 20 goals and nine assists in 28 games this year.

He had the fourth-most goals in the league heading into Tuesday night’s action, behind Edmonton’s Connor McDavid (25), Jason Robertson of Dallas (23) and Buffalo’s Tage Thompson (21).

Originally picked ninth overall by the Canucks in the 2013 NHL entry draft, the six-foot, 215-pound native of London, Ont., has amassed 395 points (190 goals, 205 assists) over 600 regular-season games with Vancouver.

