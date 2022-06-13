The UFV Cascades 2022 men’s and women’s soccer schedules have been released.

Canada West releases 2022 soccer schedule, UFV Cascades open on Aug. 26

Women host UBC to kick off season, men’s home opener at Abbotsford’s Rotary Stadium set for Sept. 2

Canada West has released the 2022 men’s and women’s soccer schedules, and the UFV Cascades women open the regular season by hosting the UBC Thunderbirds on Friday, Aug. 26.

The Cascades, who will once again play home dates at Abbotsford’s Rotary Stadium, take on the CW silver-medal winning UBC squad and then welcome the Victoria Vikes on Saturday, Aug. 27.

The women open with four straight games at home and then hit the road for the next two weeks. The final regular season home game is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 9 against the TWU Spartans.

The men have a bye in week one, but then host the TRU Wolfpack on Friday, Sept. 2 and then the UBC-O Heat on Sunday, Sept. 4.

The men then have just one home game on Friday, Sept. 23 before closing the season out with five straight games at Rotary Stadium. The final home game is set for Sunday, Oct. 23 when the UNBC Timberwolves comes to Abbotsford.

The women finished 2021 in third place in the CW’s West division with a record of 6-4-2, but were eliminated from the playoffs after a 2-0 loss to the MacEwan Griffins on Oct. 30. The men finished fourth with a record of 4-3-5 and advanced to the CW final four where they lost to Victoria and Mount Royal to finish fourth overall.

The CW women’s teams return to a full 14-game regular season after a shortened 2021 schedule, with the Prairie and Pacific conferences re-instated. The men will also resume pre-COVID form with each team slated for 14 to 16 games.

Also returning this year are the postseason play-in games on the women’s side. Division foes will have the opportunity to knock each other off right before the quarterfinals. The fourth and fifth place teams in the Prairie division will square up with their seasons on the line Oct. 22. The same will happen in the Pacific division.

The victors on both sides will move on to the quarterfinals, which go ahead for men and women on October 28 to 30. The Canada West Final Four is slated for November 4 to 6, when a champion will be crowned on each side.

TRU in Kamloops will play host for the men’s U Sports national championship this year, while Université Laval will welcome the country’s top women’s teams. Both championships are slated for Nov. 10 to 13.

For more on the teams, visit gocascades.ca.

