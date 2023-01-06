BCHL

BCHL introducing analytics at Top Prospects Game

The junior A league has partnered with Drive Hockey Analytics for the scouting showcase event

Chilliwack Chief AJ Lacroix will be teched up when he plays in the BCHL’s Top Prospects Game.

Lacroix and other draft eligible skaters from the junior A league are going to be wearing small, powerful sensors during the showcase game, which is being held Jan. 20 at Penticton’s South Okanagan Events Centre. Drive Hockey Analytics will gather data from the sensors, making analytical information available to coaches, players and college/pro scouts.

“Drive Hockey is excited for the opportunity to display our pro-level tracking technology at the BCHL Top Prospects Game,” said Adam Nathwani, Chief Operating Officer at Drive Hockey Analytics. “Major investments in tracking technology have been made at the National Hockey League level, but this capability was inaccessible for amateurs until now,” said Drive Hockey Analytics chief operating officer Adam Nathwani. “Our sensor-based analytics system is helping amateur athletes and teams perform their best by providing unmatched athlete and game intelligence to fast-track player development.”

The sensors on Lacroix and others will capture over 3,000 data points per second.

“This will be one of many unique additions to enhance the event experience for our players, fans and scouts in attendance,” said BCHL chief operating officer and deputy commissioner Steven Cocker.

Forty BCHLers are suiting up for the game, including players already selected for the 60th Anniversary All-Star Weekend and those listed by the NHL’s Central Scouting Bureau. Players selected by B.C.-based NHL scouts fill the remaining spots. Lacroix was on the CSB list for October.

