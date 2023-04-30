BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs take 2-0 series lead against Chilliwack Chiefs

Alberni Valley Bulldogs defenceman Emanuelson Charbonneau fires a shot fast two Chilliwack players during Game 2 of the BCHL’s Coastal Conference finals on Saturday, April 29. Charbonneau had the game-winning goal on Saturday night. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News) Owen Desilets of the Alberni Valley Bulldogs battles along the boards behind the Chilliwack net with Chiefs defenceman Abram Wiebe during Game 2 of the BCHL’s Coastal Conference finals on Saturday, April 29. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News) Chilliwack Chiefs goaltender Lucas Szyszka stops a shot from Nicholas Beneteau of the Alberni Valley Bulldogs during Game 2 of the BCHL’s Coastal Conference finals on Saturday, April 29. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs have taken a 2-0 lead against the Chilliwack Chiefs in BCHL playoff action.

The first two games of the Coastal Conference finals, which both took place at the Alberni Valley Multiplex, were very different.

On Friday night (April 28), the two clubs combined for seven goals in the first period alone. At the end of the night, the Bulldogs emerged victorious with a 9-5 win against the visiting Chiefs.

Scorers for Port Alberni were Owen Desilets, Jax Wismer, Dakota MacIntosh, Matthew Maltais, Nicholas Beneteau, Brandon Buhr, AJ Vasko and Ethan Bono (two goals), while Michael La Starza, AJ Lacroix, Brady Milburn, Dakota MacGillivray and Abram Wiebe scored for Chilliwack.

Saturday, however, was a battle between goaltenders Campbell Arnold and Lucas Szyszka, and the goals were in short supply. After a scoreless first frame, Milburn opened the scoring for Chilliwack in the second and the Bulldogs tied things up just a few minutes later with a goal from Zeke Nicholson. There was no more scoring until Bulldogs defenceman Emanuelson Charbonneau nabbed a goal with less than two minutes remaining in the final frame for a 2-1 final.

Arnold made 24 saves for the Bulldogs in the win, while Szyszka made 29 saves for Chilliwack.

For the Bulldogs, it was the third home game in a row that they have played in front of a sold-out crowd. The series will now be heading to Chillwack for Games 3 and 4 on Tuesday, May 2 and Wednesday, May 3. Game 5, if necessary, will return to the Dawg Pound on Friday, May 5.



