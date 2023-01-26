Arianne Adams is the new head coach of the UFV Cascades women’s soccer program. (UFV Athletics photo)

Arianne Adams named new UFV Cascades women’s soccer head coach

Former SFU player and coach replaces Niko Marcina as head coach for program

Arianne Adams has been named the new head coach of the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades women’s soccer team.

The school announced the hiring on Thursday (Jan. 26).

Adams is currently the assistant technical director and female development lead at Surrey United Soccer Club, where she has coached in the BC Soccer Premier League since 2014.

She also holds a national B coaching licence from the United States Soccer Federation and has also previously spent time as an assistant coach with the Simon Fraser University women’s soccer program from 2011 to 2014.

“I have worked with some of the current players as youth players, so I know the group fairly well,” Adams stated in a press release. “I’ve followed them for the past few seasons, and I know what we have to do to be successful on the field. There’s going to be a bit of work to do, but the girls all seem to be invested in creating change, and I am looking forward to working with them.”

Adams played from 2007 to 2010 at SFU, including two years as a captain that culminated in A.I.I All Conference Team and Tournament MVP honours, as well as an NAIA All American Honourable Mention.

She was also named BC Soccer’s “woman of distinction” in 2020.

“I’m excited about creating a new team culture for this group. I know some of the players on a personal level already, but I intend to get to know them all on a personal level over the next few weeks so when we get into the fall it’s more of a family than anything.”

The women’s team finished in eighth place in Canada West’s Pacific Division in 2022 and compiled a record of 1-8-5. Adams replaces Niko Marcina, who the school confirmed would not be returning on Dec. 7.

RELATED: Niko Marcina not returning as UFV Cascades women’s soccer head coach

Arianne Adams is the new head coach of the UFV Cascades women's soccer program. (UFV Athletics photo)
