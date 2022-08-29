Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, reacts after a shot from Harmony Tan, of France, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/John Minchillo

Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, reacts after a shot from Harmony Tan, of France, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/John Minchillo

Andreescu advances to second round at US Open with three-set win over Tan

Ontario 22-year-old and 2019 champion, improved her all-time U.S. Open record to 11-1

Bianca Andreescu advanced to the second round of the U.S. Open with a 6-0, 3-6, 6-1 win over France’s Harmony Tan on Monday.

Andreescu, ranked 50th in the world heading into the final Grand Slam of the season, put the game away on her second match point when Tan missed on a forehand volley.

The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., and 2019 champion, improved her all-time U.S. Open record to 11-1.

Andreescu started the match with a dominant first set, losing just eight points. She won 14 points in a row between the fourth and sixth games.

Tan came back with a strong second set, scoring two early breaks and jumping to a 4-0 lead. Andreescu cut the lead to 5-3, but Tan served to love in the decisive game to even the match at a set apiece.

Andreescu returned to form in the third set, scoring an early break in Game 2 and taking a 3-0 lead. Tan won on serve to cut the lead to 3-1, but Andreescu responded by serving to love in Game 5, then came back from 40-0 down to score the break and take a 5-1 lead.

Serving for the match, Andreescu clinched the victory on her second match point.

Tan had 28 unforced errors and eight double-faults in the match, compared to 17 unforced errors and just one double-fault for Andreescu.

Andreescu won six of nine break points, and defended one of the three she faced.

Andreescu will next face National Bank Open finalist Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil, who cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win over Ana Konjuh of Croatia.

Later Monday, Vancouver’s Rebecca Marino faced Poland’s Magdalena Frech. Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., who advanced to the 2021 U.S. Open final before losing to Britain’s Emma Raducanu, was scheduled to face France’s Oceane Dodin in the evening session.

In men’s competition, sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal was set to face Switzerland’s Alexander Ritschard.

