All Star Wrestling’s Anarchy in Abbotsford event set for Saturday

Abbotsford’s Todd Quality vs. Thunder from Jalandhar will be one of the featured bouts at this Saturday’s (Feb. 11) Anarchy in Abbotsford event.

Saturday (Feb. 11) is fight night in Abbotsford, as All Star Wrestling returns for the first time since last April.

The Anarchy in Abbotsford event takes over the Abbotsford Arts Centre with a bell time of 7:30 p.m, doors open at 6:45 p.m.

Abbotsford talent will be heavily featured on the show, with three local competitors confirmed to be making appearances.

Abbotsford’s Todd Quality takes on fan favourite Thunder from Jalandhar in one of the featured bouts. Quality has had a busy 2023 already, competing several times in Alberta last month. Thunder is a former ASW heavyweight champion and battled for that belt in Vancouver on Feb. 4.

Abbotsford product The Mighty Lokombo will also enter the squared circle on Saturday and is challenging Drayco. Lokombo previously defeated “The Audacity” Danni Deeds in a Battle of Abbotsford match the last time ASW was in Abbotsford. Lokombo is the brother of CFL players Bo Lokombo (BC Lions) and Nelson Lokombo (Saskatchewan Roughriders). Drayco has competed in Alberta and is a former Real Canadian Wrestling hardcore champion.

The aforementioned Deeds will also be appearing at the show and has stated he is hosting a hometown open challenge. Deeds is the current Thrash Wrestling gender-neutral BC Interior champion.

Tag team action pits Team USA (Azeem the Dream and Christopher Ryseck) vs. the duo of The Great Kasaki and Battle Wasp. Team USA are former ASW tag team champions, but those titles are currently being held by The Bollywood Boyz.

Victoria’s Rose will be making her Abbotsford debut when she takes on Sacramento’s Christina Von Eerie. The dangerous Von Eerie has competed all across the continent and is a former Global Force Wrestling women’s champion.

Abbotsford! We have missed you! A new All Star is debuting, and taking on the one and only @CVEvil_138 Her name is @RoseProWrestler, and she is beautiful yet dangerous with a mean right hook See her in action live on Feb. 11 at 7:30pm at the AAC!https://t.co/Vw0YX23vOz pic.twitter.com/HaWP3yQIyf — ASW CANADA (@ASWCANADA) February 2, 2023

Also in action on Saturday will be Pacific Northwest wrestling legend Scotty Mac.

Fans are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item, as the Archway Community Food Bank will be on-site and accepting donations. Abbotsford’s Slavic Rolls will also be at the show and selling pastries.

