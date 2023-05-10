All Star Wrestling returns to Abbotsford on June 3. (Facebook photo)

All Star Wrestling returns to Abbotsford next month and a local competitor will be challenging for the ASW heavyweight title.

ASW’s event, entitled I Wear My Sunglasses At Night, is set for the Abbotsford Arts Centre on June 3.

Abbotsford’s The Mighty Lokombo challenged whomever the champion is after he pinned Drayco the last time ASW was in Abbotsford back on Feb. 11.

As a result, Lokombo is the number one contender and will now take on Mr. Ferguson for the title. Lokombo, a W.J. Mouat grad, is the brother of CFL players Bo Lokombo (BC Lions) and Nelson Lokombo (Saskatchewan Roughriders). Ferguson retained his title against “Cowboy” James Storm in Vancouver on March 4.

The ASW women’s title is also on the line in Abbotsford when champion Kikyo battles Riea Von Slasher. Kikyo became champion after defeating Von Slasher and Calamity Kate in a three-way match in Vancouver on March 4. Von Slasher is a former ASW women’s champion and held the title from Oct. 24, 2014 to April 25, 2014.

The ASW tag titles will be defended when the Bollywood Boyz take on Double Impact. The Bollywood Boyz, former WWE superstars, have not competed in Abbotsford since Sept. 24, 2011. They have been ASW tag team champions since Oct. 15, 2022.

Abbotsford’s own Todd Quality (who stated he now lives in Chilliwack at the February show) will take on Vancouver Island legend BJ Laredo. The Nanaimo product last competed in Abbotsford with Pacific Pro Wrestling back on Sept. 7, 2019. Laredo is a former Vancouver Island Pro Wrestling world champion.

A Pacific Cup tournament final rematch will feature Steve Migs taking on the Pacific Cup champion Shawn Murphy. The two battled in the tournament final on April 22 with Murphy picking up the win. Murphy made his Abbotsford debut in February and this will be the first local appearance for the Seattle-based Migs.

A special two-on-three challenge match will see Team USA take on the trio of Battle Wasp, Boogie Knight and Jimmy Mitchell. ASW is also planning for a hall of fame induction ceremony for The Iron Maiden and Neil Drummond.

ASW will also be performing at the upcoming Cloverdale Rodeo. A number of matches have already been announced and former WWE superstar Carlito will also be appearing.

For more information, visit allstarwrestling.ca.

