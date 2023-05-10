Local wrestler The Mighty Lokombo battling for the ASW heavyweight title

All Star Wrestling returns to Abbotsford on June 3. (Facebook photo)

All Star Wrestling returns to Abbotsford next month and a local competitor will be challenging for the ASW heavyweight title.

ASW’s event, entitled I Wear My Sunglasses At Night, is set for the Abbotsford Arts Centre on June 3.

Abbotsford’s The Mighty Lokombo challenged whomever the champion is after he pinned Drayco the last time ASW was in Abbotsford back on Feb. 11.

As a result, Lokombo is the number one contender and will now take on Mr. Ferguson for the title. Lokombo, a W.J. Mouat grad, is the brother of CFL players Bo Lokombo (BC Lions) and Nelson Lokombo (Saskatchewan Roughriders). Ferguson retained his title against “Cowboy” James Storm in Vancouver on March 4.

At ASW March Madness, @MightyLokombo had to make the save in the ring when Drayco unexpectedly took out The Mighty One's sidekick Denzel Lokombo is ready for revenge, but he is also ready to challenge @FergieWrestler for the ASW Heavyweight Championship When and where??? pic.twitter.com/zKv8zHMzwe — ASW CANADA (@ASWCANADA) March 31, 2023

The ASW women’s title is also on the line in Abbotsford when champion Kikyo battles Riea Von Slasher. Kikyo became champion after defeating Von Slasher and Calamity Kate in a three-way match in Vancouver on March 4. Von Slasher is a former ASW women’s champion and held the title from Oct. 24, 2014 to April 25, 2014.

At ASW I Wear My Sunglasses at Night on June 3, we have an incredible ASW Women's Title match for our Abbotsford fans! The powerful champ @FallenKikyo will defend against the Queen of Extreme @RieaVonSlasher! Wooooohooooo!!! See it live!https://t.co/3KrbTkHyuL pic.twitter.com/xpz5oiqQRm — ASW CANADA (@ASWCANADA) May 8, 2023

The ASW tag titles will be defended when the Bollywood Boyz take on Double Impact. The Bollywood Boyz, former WWE superstars, have not competed in Abbotsford since Sept. 24, 2011. They have been ASW tag team champions since Oct. 15, 2022.

They're back … from Trinidad, now holding the @AllCaribbeanWr1 tag titles The world travelers arrive in Abbotsford on June 3 to defend their ASW Tag Titles against @DoubleimpactTag (@Dynamic1RookK/@ThePitfallJones) It's @BollywoodBoyz!!! See 'em live!https://t.co/3KrbTkHyuL pic.twitter.com/aRfHU7R7W3 — ASW CANADA (@ASWCANADA) May 4, 2023

Abbotsford, are you ready for a Double Impact??!! Contending for @BollywoodBoyz's ASW Tag Titles on June 3 will be @Dynamic1RookK and @ThePitfallJones What happens when Action Heroes meet Bollywood Stars? Find out on June 3 7:30PM at Abby Arts Centre!https://t.co/3KrbTkHyuL pic.twitter.com/rCIfmGrNgF — ASW CANADA (@ASWCANADA) May 5, 2023

Abbotsford’s own Todd Quality (who stated he now lives in Chilliwack at the February show) will take on Vancouver Island legend BJ Laredo. The Nanaimo product last competed in Abbotsford with Pacific Pro Wrestling back on Sept. 7, 2019. Laredo is a former Vancouver Island Pro Wrestling world champion.

A Pacific Cup tournament final rematch will feature Steve Migs taking on the Pacific Cup champion Shawn Murphy. The two battled in the tournament final on April 22 with Murphy picking up the win. Murphy made his Abbotsford debut in February and this will be the first local appearance for the Seattle-based Migs.

After ASW Pacific Cup, @ImSteveMigs was visibly upset about losing in the finals to @prodigy_murphy Now, Migs wants revenge… At ASW I Wear My Sunglasses at Night on June 3 in Abbotsford, he will have his rematch See it live at the @AbbyArtsCouncil!https://t.co/3KrbTkHyuL pic.twitter.com/BPErELw3fq — ASW CANADA (@ASWCANADA) May 10, 2023

A special two-on-three challenge match will see Team USA take on the trio of Battle Wasp, Boogie Knight and Jimmy Mitchell. ASW is also planning for a hall of fame induction ceremony for The Iron Maiden and Neil Drummond.

ASW will also be performing at the upcoming Cloverdale Rodeo. A number of matches have already been announced and former WWE superstar Carlito will also be appearing.

For more information, visit allstarwrestling.ca.

