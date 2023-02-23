Abbotsford’s Ledgeview Golf Club hosting RBC Canadian Open qualifier

Winner of May 12 event earns berth to Canadian Open, top 15 per cent can play in final qualifier

Ledgeview Golf Club will be hosting an RBC Canadian Open qualifier on May 12. (File photo)

Abbotsford’s Ledgeview Golf Club has been named as the host of one of six regional qualifying events for the RBC Canadian Open.

The qualifying event occurs on May 12 and registration opened on Wednesday (Feb. 22).

The RBC Canadian Open runs from June 6 to 11 at the Oakdale Golf and Country Club in Ontario. It is the third oldest continuously running tournament on the PGA Tour, trailing only The Open Championship and the U.S. Open. This year will be the 119th edition of the event.

Past winners include: Rory McIllroy, Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods, Greg Norman, Lee Trevino and Arnold Palmer.

The Canadian Open has been hosted at a number of different courses throughout its existence, including Vancouver’s Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club (four times) and Vancouver’s Point Grey (once).

The Ledgeview Twitter account expressed excitement at being chosen as a host.

“We are thrilled to play host to a qualifier for our National Open,” they posted.

We are thrilled to play host to a qualifier for our National Open #wherelegendsareborn https://t.co/foJuF7oKWn — Ledgeview Golf Club (@LedgeviewGolf) February 22, 2023

Other qualifying event hosts include: Oshawa Golf and Curling Club (May 15), TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (May 17), Golf Chateau-Bromont (May 23), Pinebrook Golf and Country Club (May 29) and Coppinwood Golf Club (June 4).

The qualifying events are open to:

Members in good standing of the PGA of Canada or other PGA affiliates.

Amateur golfers who are members of Golf Canada or in good standing with their respective association. Handicap Index must not exceed 2.0 on the date of the application filing and must be within the Handicap Index requirements at the entry deadline. It is the player’s responsibility to inform Golf Canada of any change to his Handicap Index before the entry deadline.

Other golf touring professionals.

All applications are subject to approval or rejection by Golf Canada at any time before or after the start of play.

There is also an entry fee of $275.

Events will feature 18 holes stroke play with the low qualifier at each site receiving an exemption directly into the RBC Canadian Open field (as long as a minimum of 120 competitors participate at the event).

The top 15 per cent of finishers, beyond the low qualifier, at each regional qualifying competition are eligible to compete at the final qualifying event at Coppinwood on June 4.

Ledgeview also hosted a regional qualifying event for the Canadian Open in 2018.

abbotsfordBreaking NewsGolfPGA