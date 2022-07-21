Abbotsford’s Kohen Olischefski signs with Rochester Americans

Abbotsford’s Kohen Olischefski has signed with the Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League.

Rochester made the announcement on social media on Thursday (July 21).

Olischefski played three games for the Americans – the AHL affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres – in 2021-22.

He played both in the Abbotsford Minor Hockey Association and with the Yale Hockey Academy, before joining the Chilliwack Chiefs of the British Columbia Hockey League. Olischefski scored 48 points in 57 games with the Chiefs in 2015-16 and added 76 points in 58 games in 2016-17. Both of those seasons saw the Chiefs advance to the BCHL finals.

Olischefski then earned a scholarship to attend the University of Denver, where he competed from 2017 to 2021. His top offensive season was 2019-20 when he recorded 20 points in 36 games. He was also the team’s captain in the 2020-21 season.

He finished his college career by playing 38 games for Providence College in 2021-22 and scoring 18 points.

The Americans will not be visiting the Abbotsford Canucks in 2022-23, but do play games in Canadian cities Belleville, Laval and Toronto.

